Advanced search

Oasis Christian Books in Wisbech to stop full trading after 2020 - but it will still be open on Fridays in 2021

PUBLISHED: 09:36 07 February 2020

Oasis Christian Books in Wisbech has announced that it will cease trading at the end of 2020. Owners Richard and Maggie Welford are pictured. Picture: OASIS CHRISTIAN BOOKS

Oasis Christian Books in Wisbech has announced that it will cease trading at the end of 2020. Owners Richard and Maggie Welford are pictured. Picture: OASIS CHRISTIAN BOOKS

Archant

Oasis Christian Books in Wisbech has announced that 2020 is their last year of full trading.

Oasis Christian Books in Wisbech has announced that it will cease trading at the end of 2020. Picture: OASIS CHRISTIAN BOOKSOasis Christian Books in Wisbech has announced that it will cease trading at the end of 2020. Picture: OASIS CHRISTIAN BOOKS

The bookshop at 88 Norfolk Street is to close on Christmas Eve but will be open on Fridays in 2021 until they sell the building.

Owners Richard and Maggie Welford said: "Sadly we are into our last year of full trading. Books, stationery and cards are selling at half price.

"Richard will continue to supply churches with candles, altar breads, church stationery etc as long as they wish and to do book search for those who wish it.

"The Wednesday drop in will be at our house from 10am to 9pm and we will move the Friday drop in there too when the shop is no longer available."

You may also want to watch:

Following the announcement they have received support from regular visitors.

Jo Buchanan Hay said: "Sad in many ways - so many great memories for our family (as well as too many books!) - but also exciting as a new chapter opens."

Ann Sharples added: "Fantastic that you have kept it up and running for so long."

Ellen Hansen said: "Sad days but times they are a changing. You have worked so hard and given a safe haven for many folk over the years."

Joanie Scott added: "It's sad in a lot of ways but you and Richard deserve a good rest. Maggie you are both truly wonderful people who have helped so many people over the years.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the help both of you have given me. I really think the world of both of you."

Most Read

Councillors see for themselves the horrendous state of one Fenland road with the nightmare number of potholes confronting motorists

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

‘It’s just truly heart-breaking’: Dead dog found inside dumped kennel in ‘remote location’ in Wisbech

A dead dog was discovered in a �remote location� in Wisbech. Picture: RSPCA

30,000 illegal cigarettes and 4kg of tobacco worth over £10,000 was seized during Wisbech raids

Thirty thousand illegal cigarettes and four kilograms of hand rolling tobacco worth over £10,000 was seized during raids in Wisbech. File photograph for illustrative purposes only. Picture: ARCHANT

Men jailed for more than 14 years after ‘unprovoked attack’ with golf club in Wisbech

Vytaras Petraitis (top) and Arnius Tiska (bottom) have been jailed for more than 14 years combined after an attack in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

‘It is like a living hell’ - Wisbech woman who is a teacher in Wuhan stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman Cesca Nicole and her friend are stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

Most Read

Councillors see for themselves the horrendous state of one Fenland road with the nightmare number of potholes confronting motorists

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

‘It’s just truly heart-breaking’: Dead dog found inside dumped kennel in ‘remote location’ in Wisbech

A dead dog was discovered in a �remote location� in Wisbech. Picture: RSPCA

30,000 illegal cigarettes and 4kg of tobacco worth over £10,000 was seized during Wisbech raids

Thirty thousand illegal cigarettes and four kilograms of hand rolling tobacco worth over £10,000 was seized during raids in Wisbech. File photograph for illustrative purposes only. Picture: ARCHANT

Men jailed for more than 14 years after ‘unprovoked attack’ with golf club in Wisbech

Vytaras Petraitis (top) and Arnius Tiska (bottom) have been jailed for more than 14 years combined after an attack in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

‘It is like a living hell’ - Wisbech woman who is a teacher in Wuhan stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman Cesca Nicole and her friend are stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Recommended Book of the Week: The Silence by Daisy Pearce

The Silence by Daisy Pearce

Strictly winner Joe McFadden talks all things Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, which comes to the Cambridge Corn Exchange next week

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert - starring Strictly Come Dancing's 2017 winner Joe McFadden - comes to the Cambridge Corn Exchange from February 10 to 15.

Oasis Christian Books in Wisbech to stop full trading after 2020 - but it will still be open on Fridays in 2021

Oasis Christian Books in Wisbech has announced that it will cease trading at the end of 2020. Owners Richard and Maggie Welford are pictured. Picture: OASIS CHRISTIAN BOOKS

Cambridgeshire police rated ‘good’ by inspectors but improvements needed to monitor neighbourhood policing

Cambridgeshire police have been rated 'good' by inspectors Picture: CAMBS POLICE

March woman aims to help Fen residents ‘better themselves’ after opening new salon

Gemma Walker (third from right), who runs Beauty Haven with husband Daniel (second from right) with mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding, family and friends at the salon's launch. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24