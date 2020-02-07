Oasis Christian Books in Wisbech to stop full trading after 2020 - but it will still be open on Fridays in 2021

Oasis Christian Books in Wisbech has announced that it will cease trading at the end of 2020. Owners Richard and Maggie Welford are pictured. Picture: OASIS CHRISTIAN BOOKS Archant

Oasis Christian Books in Wisbech has announced that 2020 is their last year of full trading.

The bookshop at 88 Norfolk Street is to close on Christmas Eve but will be open on Fridays in 2021 until they sell the building.

Owners Richard and Maggie Welford said: "Sadly we are into our last year of full trading. Books, stationery and cards are selling at half price.

"Richard will continue to supply churches with candles, altar breads, church stationery etc as long as they wish and to do book search for those who wish it.

"The Wednesday drop in will be at our house from 10am to 9pm and we will move the Friday drop in there too when the shop is no longer available."

Following the announcement they have received support from regular visitors.

Jo Buchanan Hay said: "Sad in many ways - so many great memories for our family (as well as too many books!) - but also exciting as a new chapter opens."

Ann Sharples added: "Fantastic that you have kept it up and running for so long."

Ellen Hansen said: "Sad days but times they are a changing. You have worked so hard and given a safe haven for many folk over the years."

Joanie Scott added: "It's sad in a lot of ways but you and Richard deserve a good rest. Maggie you are both truly wonderful people who have helped so many people over the years.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the help both of you have given me. I really think the world of both of you."