Advanced search

‘I was distancing from my little girl, despite wanting to cuddle her’ - nurse tells his story after recovering from coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:44 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 21 May 2020

Sam Jude said he could not be more grateful for the support he received after recovering from coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sam Jude said he could not be more grateful for the support he received after recovering from coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

When COVID-19 struck, it was clear what nurse Sam Jude had to do in his bid to get back helping his colleagues once again.

“One night I really struggled. It got so bad I thought I was going to need an ambulance,” Sam, who is a clinical nurse educator at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn (QEH), said on dealing with coronavirus.

After testing positive for the virus, Sam booked himself in for a swab at the hospital’s on-site swabbing centre after he began to show symptoms. Sam’s wife also works at QEH, with them and their family sent home to isolate.

“My symptoms started with a persistent cough. I usually get coughs as part of seasonal changes or chronic tonsillitis, but it was important to still get tested to be sure. I then started spiking temperatures,” he said.

“The swabbing experience was quick and less worrying than I had thought. The swab sample was taken quite deep into my nose and the back of the throat. It was all done in less than ten minutes.”

Acute shortness of breath, losing taste and smell and high temperatures soon arrived for Sam, who was off work for two weeks and admitted he had never felt this ill before.

“By the end of the first week, I was started on antibiotics by my GP. By the end of the two weeks, I was glad to be back to feeling myself,” he said.

“I’ve never been this poorly before. I was confined to my room and distancing myself from my little girl, despite wanting to see her and cuddle her.

“Small everyday tasks became more and more difficult, such as climbing the stairs. “To add to all of this, COVID added to my struggles with anxiety.”

This anxiety developed after hearing the news his close friend was put on an ECMO machine, an artificial lung to help oxygenate the blood, but there were signs of hope for Sam.

“My wife made me some honey, lemon and ginger tea and I took some steam inhalation and used vapour rub. My family and I prayed all night and I got through it,” he said.

His symptoms began to improve and the support from friends and family is something he could not be more grateful for as he was able to look forward to helping others once more.

“It was so hard being off work and leaving the ward,” Sam said.

“I kept thinking of my team. But, I knew that I needed to completely recover so that I could get back to my shifts.

“My wife, family in India, friends in the UK and especially my church were a huge support to me. They were constantly praying and sending me positivity. I am really grateful for everyone around me.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Documentary reveals zero per cent of people surveyed feel safe in Wisbech

Is Wisbech really that Bad? sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson

‘I will not be told what to do and how to vote’ says outgoing Wisbech mayor as he quits Conservative group to become an independent

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom tonight and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor His partner Veronika is pictured with him,

Two dogs being trained to smell coronavirus in humans are rescues from Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Jasper (L) and Norman (R) originally from Wood Green are taking part in a UK trial to find out if specialist sniffer dogs can detect coronavirus in humans. Image: Medical Detection Dogs

No new coronavirus deaths announced at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘He was a real clubman’ - popular Wisbech rugby player dies after cancer battle

Former Wisbech Rugby Club player Timothy Mason has died after a long battle with cancer. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Most Read

Documentary reveals zero per cent of people surveyed feel safe in Wisbech

Is Wisbech really that Bad? sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson

‘I will not be told what to do and how to vote’ says outgoing Wisbech mayor as he quits Conservative group to become an independent

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom tonight and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor His partner Veronika is pictured with him,

Two dogs being trained to smell coronavirus in humans are rescues from Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Jasper (L) and Norman (R) originally from Wood Green are taking part in a UK trial to find out if specialist sniffer dogs can detect coronavirus in humans. Image: Medical Detection Dogs

No new coronavirus deaths announced at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘He was a real clubman’ - popular Wisbech rugby player dies after cancer battle

Former Wisbech Rugby Club player Timothy Mason has died after a long battle with cancer. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Charity HGV convoy heads from Chatteris to Peterborough to support our NHS heroes - and they’ve already raised £14,000

Chatteris to Peterborough HGV convoy is under way. All in aid of NHS charities. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Oh happy happy days as McDonald’s re-open all six of their Peterborough drive thru stores

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Estover gets £35,000 and Tower Hall receives £36,000 as part of county council’s £5m communities scheme boost

Estover Park in March (left) and the Tower Hall in Friday Bridge received funding to help improve facilities thanks to Cambridgeshire County Council's Communities Capital Fund. Pictures: HARRY RUTTER/GOOGLE MAPS

‘I was distancing from my little girl, despite wanting to cuddle her’ - nurse tells his story after recovering from coronavirus

Sam Jude said he could not be more grateful for the support he received after recovering from coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24