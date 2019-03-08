Advanced search

Police inspector Ian Lombardo calling for more people in the Fens to report break-ins to help Cambridgeshire Police crackdown on crime

PUBLISHED: 15:04 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 11 September 2019

Inspector Ian Lombardo (pictured) who is calling for more people to report crime in the Fens to help the crackdown on crime.

Inspector Ian Lombardo (pictured) who is calling for more people to report crime in the Fens to help the crackdown on crime. Picture: Archant / FILE / Pexels

A Cambridgeshire Police inspector is calling for more people in the Fens to report crime in their area.

The news comes after a number of car break-ins were reported on social media but not to police officers who may be able to help catch the culprits.

A handful of people posted in one of Wisbech's Facebook discussion groups on Wednesday (September 11) that their car had been broken into.

This newspaper contacted Cambridgeshire Police to see what is being done and it was revealed that not one of the car owners had reported the incidents to police.

Inspector Ian Lombardo, from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We are aware of a number of posts on social media relating to thefts from vehicles in Wisbech.

"To ensure we are able to conduct an effective investigation and take any required action please report this information to us, including any CCTV footage."

Those wanting to report a break-in or any other crime can do so online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or they can call 101.

Police are reminding people that if there is an emergency or a crime is still in action, you should always dial 999.

For more information on how to keep your vehicle safe, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Vehicle-security

