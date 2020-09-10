Breaking

Man, 23, dies in hospital after ‘incredibly nasty’ stabbing which caused serious leg injuries

Tom Lewis of Larksfield in Wisbech died this afternoon following a stabbing on Norwich Road just after 1am on September 8. Picture: Archant/File Archant

A 23-year-old has died following an “incredibly nasty attack” which left him in intensive care with life-threatening leg injuries.

The decision was made to end Tom Lewis’ life-support treatment this afternoon following a stabbing in Wisbech at around 1am on September 8.

The young man from Larksfield was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn today to undergo surgery to his leg.

He was placed on life-support in intensive care but was pronounced dead at 1.17pm today.

Police have now launched a murder investigation and have three men, one aged 22 and two aged 32, still in custody.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The 22-year-old was arrested in Peterborough yesterday morning.

“The 32-year-olds were arrested in King’s Lynn in the early hours of this morning.”

Detective Inspector Tim Archer described the incident – which took place in Norwich Road – as “an incredibly nasty attack”.

He said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen anything, or who was in the area at the time.

“The incident is being treated as isolated and investigations into the circumstances continue this morning.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact us via our web-chat or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 35/60797/20.