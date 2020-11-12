Four hospitalised – including young child – following crash involving suspected drink driver

Four people including a young child were hospitalised after a head-on crash at Norwich Road in Wisbech on November 11. Picture: Archant/File Archant

Four people, including one young child, were rushed to hospital following a head-on car crash involving a suspected drink driver.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 27-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the crash on Norwich Road in the town on November 11.

Police were called at around 5.50pm after the collision between a Peugeot 307 and Honda Accord which left an infant passenger with injuries.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “A child who was a passenger in the Honda received minor injuries as a result of the collision.

“A 27-year-old man from Wisbech, who is believed to have been driving the Peugeot, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He has since been released under investigation.”

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances were sent to Norwich Road, Wisbech shortly before 6pm yesterday following reports of road traffic collision.

“One woman was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for further assessment and care; two adults and an infant were also conveyed to hospital by other means.”