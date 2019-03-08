General Election 2019: Barrister Diane Boyd announced as the Labour Party's parliamentary candidate for North East Cambridgeshire

A criminal law barrister has been announced as the Labour Party's parliamentary candidate for North East Cambridgeshire.

Diane Boyd, who has worked in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough for a number of years, will stand this December in the general election.

She has been a member of the Labour Party since 2010 and has actively campaigned on issues including homelessness and closure of local services.

Diane said: "The constituents [of NE Cambs] need an MP that they can all believe in.

"They deserve an MP who listens and understands the diverse needs of those who live in the constituency.

"People here in North East Cambridgeshire need a representative that will put them first.

"I will work tirelessly between now and the election to let local people know this general election will be a choice between a Labour Party that will stand up for the many or a Conservative Party that only looks after the privileged few".

"In my professional capacity as a criminal barrister, I connect, listen and communicate with people from all walks of life on a daily basis, speaking up for those that can't.

"My passion for giving others a voice drives my desire to be a member of parliament and I promise that I will use this ability to be the best possible person to represent North East Cambridgeshire in Parliament."

"This Tory government has overseen the biggest cuts to our public services in a generation. The NHS and social care is in crisis, our schools are struggling under the weight of the budget cuts and cuts to police budgets are putting our safety at risk.

"I will champion collaborative working over the "divide and conquer" policies of the Tories.

"The Labour Party has a positive message to deliver, a message that will bring equality to the disadvantaged and prosperity to our forgotten towns; it will rebuild the United Kingdom for the Many and Not The Few."

2017 General Election Result:

Stephen Barclay (Con) 34,340

Ken Rustidge (Lab) 13,070

Darren Fower (Lib Dem) 2,383

Robin Talbot (UKIP) 2,174

Ruth Johnson (Green) 1,024

Stephen Goldspink (Eng Dem) 293