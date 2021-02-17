News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hospital's £8m redevelopment programme on track despite pandemic

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:11 AM February 17, 2021   
MP Steve Barclay, pictured in 2019, at the official opening of the North Cambs Hospital Wisbech redevelopment.

MP Steve Barclay, pictured in 2019, at the official opening of the North Cambs Hospital Wisbech redevelopment. - Credit: ARCHANT

North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech is on track to complete an £8m modernisation by 2023.  

The assurance was given by MP Steve Barclay who has been at the forefront of the campaign to improve services at the hospital.  

These will include improved children and adult outpatient services, a new reception and waiting area and a cafeteria. 

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust is - according to Mr Barclay - "pressing ahead with phase four of the scheme." 

The trust is speaking with those services that use the hospital to come up with design plans for the outpatient and phlebotomy premises.  

MP Barclay said: "It seems like a lifetime ago that I was at North Cambs Hospital to meet the musculoskeletal and midwifery teams as they moved into new accommodation two years ago as part of the first phase. 

"However, despite an international pandemic which has put incredible pressure on our health services and has temporarily closed the MIU at the site, I’m delighted that the trust is pressing ahead with phase four of the scheme.” 

Improvements to date are having a positive impact on both staff and patients, he said. 

North Cambs Hospital
Wisbech News

Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
