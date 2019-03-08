MP Steve Barclay meets staff at North Cambs Hospital following first phase of £8 million redevelopment

MP Steve Barclay at the official opening of the North Cambs Hospital redevelopment. Archant

Meeting staff and taking a tour of North Cambs Hospital following the first phase of an £8 million redevelopment programme were on the agenda for MP Steve Barclay when he attended the official opening of the Wisbech hospital.

During the visit, he had a tour of the new facilities – including a newly refurbished physiotherapy centre and gym - which he says are “great and part of a wider transformation of the hospital site.”

He added that the redevelopment “provides vastly improved clinical areas and privacy for patients, and a welcoming environment with feature walls and murals.”

MP Barclay said: “It was a pleasure to visit staff at North Cambs hospital again, and to meet the DynamicHealth musculoskeletal and midwifery teams who have moved into their new accommodation.

“The feedback from staff and patients has been really positive, with one patient commenting how much it helps with their recovery to access the new facilities.

“The new community midwifery hub is providing antenatal and postnatal care in one area, saving the need to go upstairs as was the case in the previous location.

“This is only the first phase of redevelopment with future work including the community dental services which move in later this year, and the new outpatient accommodation and main entrance, waiting area and cafeteria open in 2020.

“Both as a health minister and as a local MP I have continually worked to deliver more health services locally, and it is great to see the progress being made and the positive impact this is having for staff and patients.”

The NHS trust that runs the hospital says the physio centre is now within the two 'arms' of the formerly vacant Rowan Lodge

Among the improvements for staff, patients and visitors are:

• Private clinic rooms to provide privacy and dignity

• A spacious, well-equipped gym for classes, one-to-one rehabilitation and self-directed gym sessions

Increased class capacity

• A new disability-friendly reception with self check-in

• The latest technology to enable patients to view their x-rays/scans

• Meeting areas for patient education sessions

• A media screen in the waiting area with patient information

• Water coolers

• Accessible toilets