North Cambs Hospital patients 'having to cancel appointments' due to leaking roof - but landlords say repairs will be completed this month

PUBLISHED: 12:48 12 February 2020

Patients at North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech are “having to cancel their appointments” due to a leaking roof that has left staff and visitors in need of chairlifts to get upstairs – but landlords say repairs will be completed by the end of February. Picture: ARCHANT

Patients at North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech are "having to cancel their appointments" due to a leaking roof that has left staff and visitors in need of chairlifts to get upstairs - but landlords say repairs will be completed by the end of February. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Patients at North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech are "having to cancel their appointments" due to a leaking roof that has left staff and visitors in need of chairlifts to get upstairs - but landlords say repairs will be completed by the end of February.

One patient at the hospital, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the roof has been leaking since Christmas and that the only way of getting upstairs is by using two different chairlifts.

The woman says that "people can't attend the clinics safely and staff can't get them about safely" because of the leaking roof.

However, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, who own the building, have apologised but say the safety of patients and staff is the most important concern.

But the patient is questioning why something has not been done about it sooner and said: "The staff are constantly complaining.

"This has been going on too long and, unless the newspapers get onto it, nothing seems to be done.

"Staff are struggling because they're having to move old and disabled people into chairlifts, which stops at the landing. It's really awkward for people.

"They're then having to transfer people to another chairlift and then they go along the landing to another chairlift."

She added that some people are having to have their appointments cancelled altogether because they can't even get into the chairlift.

Another concern is that members of staff are having to carry sacks of notes upstairs, which are heavy and should be taken up in a lift instead.

The woman added: "The patients who come here are not in a position to complain because they're old and they just take it.

"Just this morning I've watched two people have to move a lady into a chairlift. It's embarrassing for them as well."

Mark Robbins, director of finance and resources, said: "We apologise to patients and staff for the extended period of time that the lift has been out of use.

"The safety of patients and staff is our priority and until the ongoing roof repairs are complete it would not be safe to use the lift.

"We anticipate that the roof repairs will be complete by the end of February and thank people for their patience in the interim."

