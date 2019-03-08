Couple who kept a noisy German shepherd silenced after court orders them each to pay nearly £5,000 in fines and costs

Couple in court for noisy dog hit with with massive costs and fines,. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A couple whose barking German Shepherd dogs continued to disturb nearby residents after being given an order to keep them quiet have been handed heavy fines.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Karol Torunski and Monica Torunska of Northam Close, Eye Green, have been ordered to pay a combined total of nearly £10,000 following an investigation by Peterborough City Council's environmental health, pollution control team.

The couple were first visited by council officers back in 2017, following complaints about noise from their dogs which were kept in their garden all day when they were not at home.

They were served with a Noise Abatement Notice on 11 September 2017, but the council continued to receive complaints about noise from their property.

The couple were interviewed by council officers in January 2018 but denied their dogs barked excessively. However, they stated they would take steps to resolve the issue.

But following the interview, complaints continued to be received, so officers returned to investigating the matter.

Evidence collected by the team included resident log sheets, witness statements, officer witnessing visits as well as noise recordings.

You may also want to watch:

The council prosecuted the couple with failing to comply with a Noise Abatement Notice during the period November 2017 - March 2018.

The couple were due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court for sentencing last week, having changed their original not guilty plea to guilty at an earlier hearing.

However, neither the couple or their legal representatives turned up, so they were sentenced by magistrates in their absence.

They were each fined £2,500, ordered to pay costs of £2,187 and a victim surcharge of £250 - a total of £4,937 each.

Peter Gell, head of regulatory services at Peterborough City Council, said: "We are happy with the outcome of this case, the heavy fines handed out demonstrate that the repercussions for breaching a noise notice can be severe.

"Whenever we gain evidence of a statutory noise nuisance we will take steps to prevent it. If a notice fails to achieve this, we will then look to prosecute. Residents have the right to live without excessive disturbances and we take any report of noise nuisance extremely seriously."

Residents who have concerns about noise levels to call the city council on 01733 747474 or report matters online at www.peterborough.gov.uk