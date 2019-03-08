Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Couple who kept a noisy German shepherd silenced after court orders them each to pay nearly £5,000 in fines and costs

PUBLISHED: 12:44 01 August 2019

Couple in court for noisy dog hit with with massive costs and fines,. Picture: ARCHANT

Couple in court for noisy dog hit with with massive costs and fines,. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A couple whose barking German Shepherd dogs continued to disturb nearby residents after being given an order to keep them quiet have been handed heavy fines.

Karol Torunski and Monica Torunska of Northam Close, Eye Green, have been ordered to pay a combined total of nearly £10,000 following an investigation by Peterborough City Council's environmental health, pollution control team.

The couple were first visited by council officers back in 2017, following complaints about noise from their dogs which were kept in their garden all day when they were not at home.

They were served with a Noise Abatement Notice on 11 September 2017, but the council continued to receive complaints about noise from their property.

The couple were interviewed by council officers in January 2018 but denied their dogs barked excessively. However, they stated they would take steps to resolve the issue.

But following the interview, complaints continued to be received, so officers returned to investigating the matter.

Evidence collected by the team included resident log sheets, witness statements, officer witnessing visits as well as noise recordings.

You may also want to watch:

The council prosecuted the couple with failing to comply with a Noise Abatement Notice during the period November 2017 - March 2018.

The couple were due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court for sentencing last week, having changed their original not guilty plea to guilty at an earlier hearing.

However, neither the couple or their legal representatives turned up, so they were sentenced by magistrates in their absence.

They were each fined £2,500, ordered to pay costs of £2,187 and a victim surcharge of £250 - a total of £4,937 each.

Peter Gell, head of regulatory services at Peterborough City Council, said: "We are happy with the outcome of this case, the heavy fines handed out demonstrate that the repercussions for breaching a noise notice can be severe.

"Whenever we gain evidence of a statutory noise nuisance we will take steps to prevent it. If a notice fails to achieve this, we will then look to prosecute. Residents have the right to live without excessive disturbances and we take any report of noise nuisance extremely seriously."

Residents who have concerns about noise levels to call the city council on 01733 747474 or report matters online at www.peterborough.gov.uk

Most Read

20 years since he shot an intruder, public meeting in Wisbech will discuss ‘Tony Martin: Target of Police Conspiracy?’

Tony Martin: 20 years after he shot an intruder, a campaign is under way to prove his innocence. A public meeting in Wisbech on Sunday will, say the organisers, introduce new evidence. Picture; SUBMITTED

Woman assaulted in Wisbech burglary after spate of crimes in the town

Woman assaulted in Wisbech burglary after spate of crimes in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Fire fighters called to tackle yet another blaze at Ely House, Wisbech - one of the town’s oldest properties

Aftermath of the fire at Ely House, Lynn Road, Wisbech, on Sunday night (July 28), There is tape round the property warning anyone off if they are tempted to enter the grounds. Picture: TOBY NICHOLS

Three dead in collision at roundabout that caused major road closure for 10 hours in Peterborough

Three dead after Frank Perkins A1139 RTC. A1139, Peterborough Tuesday 30 July 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Council seeks closure order to combat anti-social behaviour at Wisbech’s Ely House

Ely House, in Wisbech, is now in a sorry state with boarded up windows. A closure order could be served on it. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

Most Read

20 years since he shot an intruder, public meeting in Wisbech will discuss ‘Tony Martin: Target of Police Conspiracy?’

Tony Martin: 20 years after he shot an intruder, a campaign is under way to prove his innocence. A public meeting in Wisbech on Sunday will, say the organisers, introduce new evidence. Picture; SUBMITTED

Woman assaulted in Wisbech burglary after spate of crimes in the town

Woman assaulted in Wisbech burglary after spate of crimes in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Fire fighters called to tackle yet another blaze at Ely House, Wisbech - one of the town’s oldest properties

Aftermath of the fire at Ely House, Lynn Road, Wisbech, on Sunday night (July 28), There is tape round the property warning anyone off if they are tempted to enter the grounds. Picture: TOBY NICHOLS

Three dead in collision at roundabout that caused major road closure for 10 hours in Peterborough

Three dead after Frank Perkins A1139 RTC. A1139, Peterborough Tuesday 30 July 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Council seeks closure order to combat anti-social behaviour at Wisbech’s Ely House

Ely House, in Wisbech, is now in a sorry state with boarded up windows. A closure order could be served on it. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

20 years since he shot an intruder, public meeting in Wisbech will discuss ‘Tony Martin: Target of Police Conspiracy?’

Tony Martin: 20 years after he shot an intruder, a campaign is under way to prove his innocence. A public meeting in Wisbech on Sunday will, say the organisers, introduce new evidence. Picture; SUBMITTED

Historic former Phoenix Hotel in Wisbech to have £6,000 facelift nine years after devastating blaze

Historic former Phoenix Hotel in Wisbech to have £6,000 facelift nine years after devastating blaze. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Crowds come together to witness unvveiling of new Wisbech to Upwell Tram Memorial

Crowds gathered in numbers to witness the unveiling of the Wisbech to Upwell Tram Memorial on Saturday, located outside the health centre on Townley Close in Upwell. Pictured are SDM Fabrication representatives Richard Melton (left), managing director and Kimberley Walsh, project engineer. Picture: SUSAN LOWE

Couple who kept a noisy German shepherd silenced after court orders them each to pay nearly £5,000 in fines and costs

Couple in court for noisy dog hit with with massive costs and fines,. Picture: ARCHANT

‘If I could just give something back, I will’: Landscaper Charles is on a mission to benefit residents and transform lives

Charles Dean, from Bespoke Gardens Building & Landscaping, is looking to make an impact on the community by helping less fortunate families and children with Special Educational Needs in the Fenland area by transforming their gardens. Picture: CHARLES DEAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists