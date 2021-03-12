'We're here to stay' promises burger boss after advertising board torn down

Published: 4:28 PM March 12, 2021

Les Donohue-Bronley (centre) is recovering, and his business getting stronger, he says. That's despite his advertising sign on the A47 twice being wrecked. - Credit: Les Donohue-Bronley

Lockdown burger entrepreneur Les Donohue-Bronley says whoever destroyed his advertising board alongside the A47 “have only served to promote my business”.

Twice within a fortnight his hand built wooden sign was ripped apart and dumped into nearby water.

“It took time, and effort for me to make it – and it must have taken time, and effort for someone to destroy it,” he said.

Les is mystified by the attacks, which he says will only incentivise him to expand faster.

Herbie Hut promotional board ripped apart and pushed towards the river - Credit: Herbie Hut

He says he had permission from a landowner to put them up two miles before the turn off to his A47 catering van near the truck wash.

A builder by trade, he said: “I made them quite strong, using extra steel with spikes going into the ground.

“Whoever did it was very keen to destroy them. I will go down and put it back again as a symbol of the phoenix rising from the ashes.”

Lunch anyone? Les at the helm of his mobile catering business Herbie Hut - Credit: Herbie Hut

He launched his first outlet before Christmas at Smiths farm shop in Cromwell Road, Wisbech, and the second outlet soon after off the A47.

Now a third Herbie Hut outlet is planned – a catering trailer at the Horsefair shopping centre in Wisbech.

It will be next to the car park where he hopes soon to be able to re-start Sunday indoor car boot sales that he launched before lockdown.

Herbie Hut's sign destroyed on the A47 - Credit: Herbie Hut

He says starting the car boot sales was his reason for moving to Wisbech.

“During lockdown, it's been amazing,” he said. “I have built a regular customer base and we offer good food and good service.

“Customers unable to get out of their cars can toot the horn and we’ll bring the food over to them”

His speciality is vegetarian food but he predominantly caters for the meat-eating market for now. He hopes once word gets round more will appreciate his vegetarian offerings.

He added: “Whoever wrecked my signs has simply re-affirmed my determination that we are here to stay”.

Burger boss Les at Smith's farm shop, Wisbech, which has become a popular outlet for him - Credit: Herbie Hut

Lee hopes to offer training to young people, is proud of the 5-star food hygiene rating from Fenland Council, and has ambition expansion plans.

“The idea is to eventually offer franchises to our staff,” he said.

Before it was destroyed, the advertising sign for Herbie Hut off the A47 - Credit: Herbie Hut

“Despite the setbacks, we are going forward and not looking at the negatives but the positives.”