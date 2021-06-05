Published: 10:53 AM June 5, 2021

The Red Lion, Wisbech, on North Brink. Open for business. - Credit: Red Lion

It is one of the treasures of Wisbech for eating out and for drinking – but has hit a post pandemic snag.

Customers are flocking back to the Red Lion on North Brink but they are falling victim to the ‘no shows’.

Landlady Maggie posted on the pub’s Facebook page: “It is with great frustration I write this post.

“It’s so lovely that people are returning to The Red Lion and we are very happy to see you all

“But quite a few bookings have not turned up can I please ask kindly could you please call and cancel.”

She added: “As I know people’s plans change due to unforeseen circumstances but we have turned so many down as we thought we didn’t have room for them.”

The Elgood’s pub is one of the town’s most popular.

On Trip Adviser the Red Lion is rated fourth out of 71 restaurants and bars in the Wisbech area.

And of 249 reviews, 92 per cent rate it “excellent” or “very good”.

Phone: 01945 582 022

Email: magtuck@btinternet.com



