Fenland police put swan 'in custody' after it's caught standing in the middle of the road

Police officers catch a swan roaming around at Murrow Bank in Parson Drove. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

Police in the Fens have put a swan "in custody" after it was caught stood in the middle of the road.

Two brave officers approached the roaming bird in Parson Drove on Friday (December 6) - but it reportedly refused to move.

Going above and beyond in the face of danger, the two Fen Cops placed their coat around the bird in a bid to take it to safety.

A spokesman said: "No luck catching that swan then? Well actually "yes".

"This swan refused to move from Murrow bank in Parson Drove this morning.

"One swan in custody and removed to the near by river. The swan then refused to go in and he flew off."

Officers shared photos on social media of the suspect safely in the back of their police patrol car to their 6,400 followers.