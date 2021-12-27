News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Police seize £200,000 supercar for not being insured

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:59 PM December 27, 2021
No insurance on McLaren 720S

Police posted a picture of a McLaren 720S – with a price tag of around £200,000 - that was seized on the A1M near Peterborough for having no insurance. - Credit: Policing Peterborough

A McLaren 720S – with a price tag of around £200,000 – was pulled over in Cambridgeshire for having no insurance.  

Police seized the supercar on the A1M near Peterborough – with the predictable response when they posted a photo to Facebook.  

“Why would you have such an expensive car and not insure it” was the question repeatedly posed to Peterborough Policing.  

“If you can't afford the insurance don't buy the car.” 

Although police now know the answer, they haven’t yet revealed the outcome – other than to report the car was seized.  

"The driver can have it back when they can prove there's valid insurance.” said a police spokesperson.  

The Policing Peterborough Facebook page also revealed that the driver faced recovery costs.  

The police added that if you’re on the road over the holiday period “please make sure you've got insurance, unlike this McLaren driver...” 
Police also responded to one post that noted: “If you afford that car, you can afford to insure it. I’m presuming there’s other consequences to driving a non-insured car other than ‘you can get it back when you are insured”? 

Most Read

  1. 1 Death crash victim named by police
  2. 2 Father of girl who died 14 years after he threw her in cot jailed
  3. 3 Police seize £200,000 supercar for not being insured
  1. 4 Burglar flees after breaking into village house
  2. 5 Inspector blocks HMO two storey extension
  3. 6 Seven more drink drivers lose their licences
  4. 7 Wisbech Town left searching for new boss as Whaley quits
  5. 8 Butter containing metal among products recalled due to safety concerns
  6. 9 Police praise ‘great courage’ of victim of violent attacker
  7. 10 Official who probed Covid breaches by councillors fears for job

Police added: “Yes, it also incurs fines and recovery costs”. 

.Auto Express, reviewing the car, said :”Rivals for the McLaren 720S include the Ferrari 488 GTB and Lamborghini Huracan Evo, although cars at this level become playthings from the buyers’ point of view.  

“So you might equally be weighing-up a McLaren against a new boat, or even a plane.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Facebook
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Machin, who was walking home with his partner, never regained consciousness,

Cambs Live News

Two jailed for murder 15 years after brutal attack

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Wanted: Suspect in Wisbech flat burglary. 

Cambs Live News

Suspect in Wisbech flat burglary

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
93-year-old Frank Hammond, and his 89-year-old wife June got married in 1951 at Bedworth Baptist Church.

Wisbech couple mark seven decades of marriage

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Stolen car using cloned plates stopped by police in Wisbech today.

Cambs Live News

Police swoop on stolen car using cloned plates

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon