Cllr Sandra Squire (left) has pleaded with organisers of a family and friends motorcycle memorial ride to Hunstanton tonight not to release balloons. - Credit: Archant

A West Norfolk councillor pleaded with friends of Jack Green, the 19-year-old killed in a motorbike crash, not to release balloons during a tribute ride to Hunstanton.

Cllr Sandra Squire issued her appeal after hearing of the memorial ride by family and friends to the seaside resort tonight.

Jack died when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a BMW at the junction of Elm Road/Churchill Road, Wisbech, on Sunday evening.

A fanatical motorcyclist, a tribute rally to Hunstanton has been planned for tonight, with his mum Taz and girlfriend Hannah leading the convoy.

The motorcycle rally will commence at the Tesco car park in Wisbech, before stopping off at the crash site and then heading to Hunstanton.

But news that the contingent of family and friends will release red balloons has prompted a response from Cllr Squire.

"There is ban on balloon releases from all West Norfolk Borough Council owned land, including Hunstanton beach,” she said.

“Many other landowners have signed up to the NCC charter not to release them because of the damage they cause to the environment and the fact they balloons can kill wildlife and farm animal,” she said.

Cllr Squire added: “A baby donkey was killed locally a few weeks ago.

“There is other, better, alternatives for tributes.

“If they’d like to plant some trees, maybe with red leaves, I’m happy to donate some.

“But please don’t promote something that most likely will kill wildlife. I don’t think anyone wants that as a tribute.”

The statement from Cllr Squire has been forwarded to the organisers of tonight’s rally.