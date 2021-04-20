News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Matilda, 9, sold her dolls to raise money for charity close to her heart

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:08 PM April 20, 2021    Updated: 4:28 PM April 20, 2021
Nine-year-old Matilda Summers from Wisbech sold some of her dolls to raise money for charity

Nine-year-old Matilda Summers from Wisbech sold some of her dolls to raise money for charity Cardiomyopathy UK and bereavement charity STARS. - Credit: Stefanie Summers 

A nine-year-old girl sold some of her dolls in a bid to raise money for a charity close to her heart following her father’s sudden death in 2019.  

Matilda Summers sold her toys to buy brand new popular ‘fidget toys’ which she sold on for a profit using her mother’s Facebook page.  

Matilda donated all of her profits to bereavement charity STARS and heart muscle charity Cardiomyopathy UK after her father died of an undiagnosed heart condition. 

Matilda Summers with her fundraising certificates. 

Matilda Summers with her fundraising certificates. - Credit: Stefanie Summers

Stefanie Summers, Matilda’s mother, of Wisbech, said: “She advertised [the fidget toys] and set up a donate button on my Facebook page.  

“Matilda decided in the last lockdown that she wanted to do something positive and raise money for charity. 

You may also want to watch:

“She decided to sell some of her dolls to raise some money to buy some fidget toys to sell to her friends and family for a profit that she would then donate to charity.  

Matilda Summers with her fidget toys. 

Matilda Summers with her fidget toys. - Credit: Stefanie Summers

“She chose Cardiomyopathy UK after her dad died suddenly 18 months ago from an undiagnosed heart condition and STARS, a bereavement charity that works with children and from whom she has received support.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in front of thousands on live video
  2. 2 Empty Wisbech shop earmarked for slots and bingo
  3. 3 Three derelict cottages ‘would make an ideal renovation project’
  1. 4 Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown
  2. 5 100 mile charity walk inspired by mum's breast cancer recovery
  3. 6 Success after six year battle to get 21 homes approved on factory site
  4. 7 Ex-glider pilot and education pioneer dies
  5. 8 Room to improve as villagers fail to cope with rampant visitors
  6. 9 Dramatic drop in face-to-face GP appointments
  7. 10 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader

“She has raised an impressive £180 for each charity and I’m so very proud of her.”  

Charity News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wisbech woman threatened for not wearing mask

Woman threatened for not wearing mask describes fear for safety

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
King's Lynn police seize mums car on school run

Norfolk Police

Mum caught driving with revoked license on school run gets car seized

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The single-vehicle collision happened on Barton Road, between Wisbech and Wisbech St Mary

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man in critical condition after single-vehicle crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cambs Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Museum Square in Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Five fire crews called to building blaze

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus