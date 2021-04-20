Matilda, 9, sold her dolls to raise money for charity close to her heart
- Credit: Stefanie Summers
A nine-year-old girl sold some of her dolls in a bid to raise money for a charity close to her heart following her father’s sudden death in 2019.
Matilda Summers sold her toys to buy brand new popular ‘fidget toys’ which she sold on for a profit using her mother’s Facebook page.
Matilda donated all of her profits to bereavement charity STARS and heart muscle charity Cardiomyopathy UK after her father died of an undiagnosed heart condition.
Stefanie Summers, Matilda’s mother, of Wisbech, said: “She advertised [the fidget toys] and set up a donate button on my Facebook page.
“Matilda decided in the last lockdown that she wanted to do something positive and raise money for charity.
You may also want to watch:
“She decided to sell some of her dolls to raise some money to buy some fidget toys to sell to her friends and family for a profit that she would then donate to charity.
“She chose Cardiomyopathy UK after her dad died suddenly 18 months ago from an undiagnosed heart condition and STARS, a bereavement charity that works with children and from whom she has received support.
Most Read
- 1 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in front of thousands on live video
- 2 Empty Wisbech shop earmarked for slots and bingo
- 3 Three derelict cottages ‘would make an ideal renovation project’
- 4 Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown
- 5 100 mile charity walk inspired by mum's breast cancer recovery
- 6 Success after six year battle to get 21 homes approved on factory site
- 7 Ex-glider pilot and education pioneer dies
- 8 Room to improve as villagers fail to cope with rampant visitors
- 9 Dramatic drop in face-to-face GP appointments
- 10 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader
“She has raised an impressive £180 for each charity and I’m so very proud of her.”