Nine-year-old Matilda Summers from Wisbech sold some of her dolls to raise money for charity Cardiomyopathy UK and bereavement charity STARS. - Credit: Stefanie Summers

A nine-year-old girl sold some of her dolls in a bid to raise money for a charity close to her heart following her father’s sudden death in 2019.

Matilda Summers sold her toys to buy brand new popular ‘fidget toys’ which she sold on for a profit using her mother’s Facebook page.

Matilda donated all of her profits to bereavement charity STARS and heart muscle charity Cardiomyopathy UK after her father died of an undiagnosed heart condition.

Matilda Summers with her fundraising certificates. - Credit: Stefanie Summers

Stefanie Summers, Matilda’s mother, of Wisbech, said: “She advertised [the fidget toys] and set up a donate button on my Facebook page.

“Matilda decided in the last lockdown that she wanted to do something positive and raise money for charity.

“She decided to sell some of her dolls to raise some money to buy some fidget toys to sell to her friends and family for a profit that she would then donate to charity.

Matilda Summers with her fidget toys. - Credit: Stefanie Summers

“She chose Cardiomyopathy UK after her dad died suddenly 18 months ago from an undiagnosed heart condition and STARS, a bereavement charity that works with children and from whom she has received support.

“She has raised an impressive £180 for each charity and I’m so very proud of her.”