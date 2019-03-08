Sports stars and celebrities alike to come together for charity match to tackle mental health stigma

Nick Hudson is organising a charity football match involving sports stars and celebrities alike at Wisbech Town FC this weekend in aid of mental health campaign CALM, in a bid to encourage men to speak out about mental health issues. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON Archant

A Wisbech man is staging a charity football match of a different kind on Sunday in his bid to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health.

Two teams will square off in this weekend's charity football match at Wisbech Town Football Club, in a bid to raise funds for mental health campaign, CALM. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON Two teams will square off in this weekend's charity football match at Wisbech Town Football Club, in a bid to raise funds for mental health campaign, CALM. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON

Nick Hudson has arranged the event whereby ex-footballers and celebrities alike will embark on Wisbech Town's Fenland Stadium to raise money for mental health charity, CALM.

Nick suffered from mental breakdowns as a child, particularly from bullying, and now he wants other men enduring similar issues to speak about them.

"I had breakdowns when I was younger; I dealt with my mental health, and it still affects me now," he said.

"Men should not deal with mental health issues, so we want to make it more aware.

"I want to make it as big as I can."

Preparations for the inaugural event only started in March this year, and already Nick's idea is making a difference.

"Since I've been doing this, people I know are more confident and it's helping people talk about it more," Nick said.

"I'm not sure how many people we will get, but I have had a good response.

"If I get 300-400 people, anything more would be a bonus.

"If I can raise more than £1,000, I would be extremely happy."

Some of those due to appear include former Premier League striker Marcus Bent, ex-Charlton forward Kevin Lisbie and current Peterborough United goalkeeping coach Mark Tyler.

Actor Tamer Hassan, who has featured in the likes of Game of Thrones and Batman Begins, is also earmarked, as well as a potential appearance from Posh mascot Peter Burrow.

"I'm going to speak to Posh and hopefully, they can hold the event next year," Nick added.

"I have been trying to get face painting and bouncy castles too.

"We (men) are affected as much as any other person.

"I want to raise awareness in the community and hopefully push it further."

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), originally formed in 1997, offers a range of support in its movement against male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK.

To donate or for more information on the event, visit Nick's JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/n-hudson?fbclid=IwAR084xGqF-IC4bS87-aDLKNYxvR_omRHPnsOF9mcTX513GAB7GWpCHA7KY4&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=N-Hudson&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook.

