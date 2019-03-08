Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sports stars and celebrities alike to come together for charity match to tackle mental health stigma

PUBLISHED: 14:22 12 August 2019

Nick Hudson is organising a charity football match involving sports stars and celebrities alike at Wisbech Town FC this weekend in aid of mental health campaign CALM, in a bid to encourage men to speak out about mental health issues. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON

Nick Hudson is organising a charity football match involving sports stars and celebrities alike at Wisbech Town FC this weekend in aid of mental health campaign CALM, in a bid to encourage men to speak out about mental health issues. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON

Archant

A Wisbech man is staging a charity football match of a different kind on Sunday in his bid to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health.

Two teams will square off in this weekend's charity football match at Wisbech Town Football Club, in a bid to raise funds for mental health campaign, CALM. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSONTwo teams will square off in this weekend's charity football match at Wisbech Town Football Club, in a bid to raise funds for mental health campaign, CALM. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON

Nick Hudson has arranged the event whereby ex-footballers and celebrities alike will embark on Wisbech Town's Fenland Stadium to raise money for mental health charity, CALM.

Nick suffered from mental breakdowns as a child, particularly from bullying, and now he wants other men enduring similar issues to speak about them.

"I had breakdowns when I was younger; I dealt with my mental health, and it still affects me now," he said.

"Men should not deal with mental health issues, so we want to make it more aware.

"I want to make it as big as I can."

Preparations for the inaugural event only started in March this year, and already Nick's idea is making a difference.

"Since I've been doing this, people I know are more confident and it's helping people talk about it more," Nick said.

"I'm not sure how many people we will get, but I have had a good response.

"If I get 300-400 people, anything more would be a bonus.

"If I can raise more than £1,000, I would be extremely happy."

Some of those due to appear include former Premier League striker Marcus Bent, ex-Charlton forward Kevin Lisbie and current Peterborough United goalkeeping coach Mark Tyler.

Actor Tamer Hassan, who has featured in the likes of Game of Thrones and Batman Begins, is also earmarked, as well as a potential appearance from Posh mascot Peter Burrow.

"I'm going to speak to Posh and hopefully, they can hold the event next year," Nick added.

"I have been trying to get face painting and bouncy castles too.

"We (men) are affected as much as any other person.

"I want to raise awareness in the community and hopefully push it further."

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), originally formed in 1997, offers a range of support in its movement against male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK.

To donate or for more information on the event, visit Nick's JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/n-hudson?fbclid=IwAR084xGqF-IC4bS87-aDLKNYxvR_omRHPnsOF9mcTX513GAB7GWpCHA7KY4&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=N-Hudson&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Emneth’s finest scarecrows out in full force for festival weekend

The Emneth scarecrows came out in full force this weekend dressed as a policeman, hedgehog - and even a ghostbuster. Sam McLaughlin. Picture: IAN CARTER

Violent criminals engage in 12 hour reign of terror in Wisbech, battering victim with a hammer, carjacking and brandishing imitation firearm and a knife

Stephen Colloton, 39, and Danielle Brown, 26, began their crime spree on 12 January 2019 in and around Wisbech. They have now been sentenced by the courts. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Village group taken on memorable tour of renowned novelist’s Manor house

The Rainbow Patchwork and Quilters Group, based at Walpole St Peter near Wisbech, visited The Manor house at Hemingford Grey that was made famous by children's novelist Lucy Boston. Picture: PETER HUNTER

Fire crews release one casualty after collision in Wisbech

Fire crews from Wisbech and Outwell attended a road traffic collision yesterday (August 8) at South Brink. One casualty was released by firefighters and thereafter cared for by the ambulance service. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Emneth’s finest scarecrows out in full force for festival weekend

The Emneth scarecrows came out in full force this weekend dressed as a policeman, hedgehog - and even a ghostbuster. Sam McLaughlin. Picture: IAN CARTER

Violent criminals engage in 12 hour reign of terror in Wisbech, battering victim with a hammer, carjacking and brandishing imitation firearm and a knife

Stephen Colloton, 39, and Danielle Brown, 26, began their crime spree on 12 January 2019 in and around Wisbech. They have now been sentenced by the courts. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Village group taken on memorable tour of renowned novelist’s Manor house

The Rainbow Patchwork and Quilters Group, based at Walpole St Peter near Wisbech, visited The Manor house at Hemingford Grey that was made famous by children's novelist Lucy Boston. Picture: PETER HUNTER

Fire crews release one casualty after collision in Wisbech

Fire crews from Wisbech and Outwell attended a road traffic collision yesterday (August 8) at South Brink. One casualty was released by firefighters and thereafter cared for by the ambulance service. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Half a million pounds raised to transform hospital department in King’s Lynn

More than half a million pounds has been raised for a hospital in King’s Lynn for patients to benefit from specialist equipment. Pictured, from left, are: Dr Sarah Fleming, medical director Dr Frankie Swords, league of friends secretary Carol Crake, league of friends chair Penny Hipkin, league of friends president Viscountess Valeria Coke, chief executive Caroline Shaw and trust chair Professor Steve Barnett. Picture: VICTORIA FEAR Picture: VICTORIA FEAR

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Sports stars and celebrities alike to come together for charity match to tackle mental health stigma

Nick Hudson is organising a charity football match involving sports stars and celebrities alike at Wisbech Town FC this weekend in aid of mental health campaign CALM, in a bid to encourage men to speak out about mental health issues. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON

Oriental garden to be open for charity in March

A beautiful blooming garden with oriental charm in March will be open this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme. Picture: PAUL NIELSON BOM

ATHLETICS: Fenland Running Club stamp their authority at first ever Twenty4 event

Fenland Running Club members took part at the first Twenty4 event in Peterborough between August 3-4, with Grahame Peacock completing a hat-trick of races in the process. Grahame is also raising money for Diabetes UK by covering 500 miles in 92 days, as well as tackling the London Bridges Challenge. From left: Sally King, Ian King, Laura Johnson and Grahame Peacock. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists