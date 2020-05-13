Town to elect a new mayor on Monday - here’s how they will do it

The Angel Inn, Wisbech, where publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics is to become mayor of Wisbech. Archant

Publican and outside bars entrepreneur Aigars Balsevics will become mayor of Wisbech next week.

Cllr Balsevics, how into his second term as a town councillor, will take office remotely.

Councillors will take part using Zoom video technology – and town clerk Terry Jordan says the public is welcome to watch.

Cllr Balsevics has been deputy mayor for the past year and will succeed Michael Hill as mayor.

Mr Jordan said: “Wisbech Town Council’s annual meeting takes place on the evening of Monday May 18.

“Members of the public who wish to participate should contact me with details, noting that the period not exceeding 15 minutes is made available at the beginning of the meeting”.

A written text should be emailed to info@wisbechtowncouncil.gov.uk with your contact details so that the town clerk can get in touch with you.

Cllr Balsevics now runs three pubs in the town, the Angel, the Kings Head and the Three Tuns.

He is also a partner in outside bars company.

Mr Jordan said once restrictions on movement are lifted and people would like the mayor to attend then can use an online form on the website.

Many events have been cancelled this year in Wisbech because of coronavirus, the latest cancellation being the Wisbech Rock Festival.