Street lighting goes green in Wisbech Park

A £23,000 upgrade of street lighting in Wisbech Park has been given a green makeover in time for the darker winter months.

Fenland District Council has replaced 12 existing street lights and installed six new ones using the latest, energy efficient LED technology.

The upgrade will boost pedestrian safety and give local runners a safer place to train, while saving energy and improving lighting reliability.

Cllr Peter Murphy, the council's cabinet member responsible for parks and open spaces, said: "I'm really pleased work to upgrade the street lighting in Wisbech Park has been completed in time for the darker winter months.

"The lights will improve visibility, keep the park safe and well-lit for pedestrians and use 50 per cent less energy than conventional lamps. They will also reduce the number of lighting faults due to the LED's reliability and reduce maintenance costs."

The six new LED lights were part funded with a £4,000 grant from Tesco's Bags of Help community scheme, which was awarded following a joint bid from the council's Active Fenland team and the Three Counties Running Club to improve lighting at the park.

Three Counties coaches Gary Bligh and Richard Betts worked with Lauren Bremner, Active Fenland's Senior Health and Active Lifestyle Officer, to secure the Tesco funding.

"This is great news for everyone in Wisbech," said Gary. "A safer, better-lit park works for the whole community and also gives local running clubs a safer place to train during the darker evenings."

Cllr Sam Clark, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for social housing and leisure, added: "It will be great to see more new people getting active this winter off the back of these works in the park.

"Previously, Active Fenland and Three Counties would usually only hold beginner running sessions in the lighter months, as the park was too dark in the winter and the roads too dangerous to start on, but the new lighting means new people can begin throughout the year."

Profits from last year's Active Fenland and Three Counties Halloween Run also went towards the new lights.

- Runners of all abilities are welcome at Three Counties Running Club. To find out more, including days and times of sessions at Wisbech Park, visit: www.threecountiesrc.org