Homeless people in Wisbech can shower and wash laundry in weekly sessions

02 April, 2019 - 14:26
A new project to enable homeless people in Wisbech to have a shower and wash laundry will be launched this week. Picture: PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

A new project to enable homeless people in Wisbech to have a shower and wash laundry will be launched this week.

The weekly Comfort Day by Churches Together will begin on Thursday (April 4) from 10am to 4pm.

Rough sleepers can visit the Ferry Project to have a shower and wash and dry one load of laundry.

Simple food and a drink will also be available.

It will be run by trained volunteers, with the last shower and load at around 3pm.

Ann Hine, from Churches Together, said: “We had hoped to begin during the winter months, but it has taken time to recruit and train volunteers.

“We may find that we are overtaken by events should Government funding become available for a much-needed day centre facility.”

For more information visit http://www.churchestogetherwisbech.org.uk/

