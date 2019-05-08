New role for Wisbech teacher to help improve learning and inspire pupils at local schools

Cathy Abrahams, who is currently head of humanities, will support A Level history teachers at a number of local schools to help improve practice. Picture: TCA. Archant

A teacher from Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech is looking to improve learning by working with other schools after being made a specialist leader of education (SLE).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cathy Abrahams, who is currently head of humanities, will support A Level history teachers at a number of local schools to help improve practice.

Mrs Abrahams, who will remain in her current role at TCA, is the first teacher at the Academy to achieve SLE status.

Since she was appointed as head of humanities three years ago, the percentage of A* - C grades achieved in A Level history has been 100 per cent.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Abrahams said: "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to be able to work with colleagues from other Fenland schools and to help have a positive impact on outcomes.

"I want our students to be proud of the leaders and staff at their school, as we are of them."

SLEs are part of a government programme targeting school improvement and ensuring experienced leaders have an impact beyond their own schools.

Mrs Abrahams will be supported in her new role by the East Anglian Schools' Teaching Alliance, which is led by Notre Dame High School in Norwich.