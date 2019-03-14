Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Police cars swoop on Fenland home after ‘man threatened to harm himself’ inside the house on Goodens Lane in Newton

14 March, 2019 - 15:30
The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

© Terry Harris

Police are currently dealing with a major incident in Newton near Wisbech – “nine police cars” were spotted at the scene on Goodens Lane.

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRISThe large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

An eye witness posted the dramatic photograph on social media after they spotted dozens of police officers surrounding the Newton home.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with a man who has threatened to harm himself inside a house in Goodens Lane, Wisbech.”

Armed police officers have placed cordons around the area – stopping people from coming close to the scene.

The spokesman added: “Officers are in attendance, including firearms and trained negotiators.”

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRISThe large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

• More as we get it

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRISThe large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRISThe large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRISThe large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRISThe large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRISThe large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Wisbech man wanted for serious domestic assault - do you know where he is?

Police are warning people not to approach Wisbech man Carl Lee who is wanted for serious domestic assault. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Police bomb squad evacuate block of flats and arrest man, 55, on suspicion of firearm possession following ‘disorder’ in Wisbech

Cops swooped on a block of flats in Prospect Place, Wisbech before a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession during a ‘disorder’. Picture: ANNA ELLIOT

Tory controlled Wisbech Town Council under fire for promoting residents’ survey including questions on Brexit ahead of May local elections

Under fire, Wisbech Town Council is promoting a residents survey that asks questions about how people voted in 2015, what they think of Conservative policy on Brexit, and invites them to supply their name and address and phone number. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Police cars swoop on Fenland home after ‘man threatened to harm himself’ inside the house on Goodens Lane in Newton

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Wisbech man wanted for serious domestic assault - do you know where he is?

Police are warning people not to approach Wisbech man Carl Lee who is wanted for serious domestic assault. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Police bomb squad evacuate block of flats and arrest man, 55, on suspicion of firearm possession following ‘disorder’ in Wisbech

Cops swooped on a block of flats in Prospect Place, Wisbech before a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession during a ‘disorder’. Picture: ANNA ELLIOT

Tory controlled Wisbech Town Council under fire for promoting residents’ survey including questions on Brexit ahead of May local elections

Under fire, Wisbech Town Council is promoting a residents survey that asks questions about how people voted in 2015, what they think of Conservative policy on Brexit, and invites them to supply their name and address and phone number. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Police cars swoop on Fenland home after ‘man threatened to harm himself’ inside the house on Goodens Lane in Newton

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Police cars swoop on Fenland home after ‘man threatened to harm himself’ inside the house on Goodens Lane in Newton

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

Wisbech man among three charged with theft after snowdrop bulbs stolen

Three men – including one from Wisbech and another from Newton-in the-Isle - have been charged with theft and criminal damage after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen. Picture: IAN BURT.

What is it really like inside Cambridgeshire’s care system? Professionals and young people share their experiences

Care professionals including social care team leader Kate Knight have come forward to talk about the pressures inside the Cambridgeshire care system. Picture: JOSH THOMAS.

We want to know what our readers are doing in aid of Comic Relief during Red Nose Day 2019

What are you doing for Comic Relief this Red Nose Day? Get in touch today and we will publish your story. Picture: PA WIRE / PA IMAGES

Tennis: Wisbech adult members enjoy mini-court tournament

Wisbech Tennis Club members played a doubles tournament on mini courts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists