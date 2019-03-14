Updated
Police cars swoop on Fenland home after ‘man threatened to harm himself’ inside the house on Goodens Lane in Newton
© Terry Harris
Police are currently dealing with a major incident in Newton near Wisbech – “nine police cars” were spotted at the scene on Goodens Lane.
The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS
An eye witness posted the dramatic photograph on social media after they spotted dozens of police officers surrounding the Newton home.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with a man who has threatened to harm himself inside a house in Goodens Lane, Wisbech.”
Armed police officers have placed cordons around the area – stopping people from coming close to the scene.
The spokesman added: “Officers are in attendance, including firearms and trained negotiators.”
• More as we get it
