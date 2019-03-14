Police cars swoop on Fenland home after ‘man threatened to harm himself’ inside the house on Goodens Lane in Newton

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS © Terry Harris

Police are currently dealing with a major incident in Newton near Wisbech – “nine police cars” were spotted at the scene on Goodens Lane.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

An eye witness posted the dramatic photograph on social media after they spotted dozens of police officers surrounding the Newton home.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with a man who has threatened to harm himself inside a house in Goodens Lane, Wisbech.”

Armed police officers have placed cordons around the area – stopping people from coming close to the scene.

The spokesman added: “Officers are in attendance, including firearms and trained negotiators.”

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

• More as we get it

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS