Published: 12:49 PM December 28, 2019 Updated: 6:28 AM November 4, 2020

New IT centre opens in Wisbech to support recovery for people with drug and alcohol addiction. Families of lost loved ones are pictured. Lauren, Steve, Darren and Steve. Picture: MATTHEW OWEN - Credit: Archant

A new IT centre has opened in Wisbech to help people receiving treatment for drug and alcohol problems in memory of two men who tragically lost their lives to addiction.

New IT centre opens in Wisbech to support recovery for people with drug and alcohol addiction. Picture: MATTHEW OWEN - Credit: Archant

The new facility at the Change Grow Live's Service Centre will enable people in treatment to keep in contact with their families and have access to online training and education.

Both Mark and Andy were Cambridgeshire residents who lost their lives due to addiction.

The idea for the IT centre arose twelve months ago, following talks between staff and Steve and Lorraine Cave, who lost their son Mark in July 2018 following an overdose at home.

New IT centre opens in Wisbech to support recovery for people with drug and alcohol addiction. Families of lost loved ones are pictured. Lauren and Steve unveil the plaques.

Efforts to raise funds to develop the new centre were also supported by the family of Andy Parry, who passed away following a long struggle with alcohol addiction in October this year.

Andy's children, Lauren Gallagher-Parry and Lewis Parry, decided to share funeral donations of £800 given in memory of their dad towards the project.

Lauren said: "Our hope is that this centre will allow people to get help as soon as possible if they are struggling.

"The sooner you reach out and get help, the better."

Forty three people currently in treatment for drug and alcohol addiction attended the opening ceremony at Inspiration House.

Families also attended to unveil three memorial plaques - one each for Mark and Andy and another which reads 'In memory of all those loved and lost to Addiction; Inspiring all others to achieve Recovery'.

Mark's father, Steve, said: "People don't realise the effect that substance misuse has on families, as well as the people struggling with these problems.

"As a family, we were so grateful for the support we received from Change Grow Live when we felt helpless.

"That is why we wanted to donate towards this IT facility to aid other people in their recoveries."

For anyone who needs support with alcohol or drug issues in the Cambridgeshire area, call 0300 555 0101 or visit https://www.changegrowlive.org/drug-alcohol-service-cambridgeshire/cambridge