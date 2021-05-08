Ad Feature

After running a successful independent funeral home in London for many years, James and Laura Mooney-Dutton have brought their expertise and empathy to Wisbech.

They have opened a new funeral service at Old Market in Wisbech.

James, who started in the funeral business in a musical capacity, sang at the funeral of Princess Diana.

He is now also a trained funeral celebrant, so he understands the importance of the ceremony and how it plays its part in the grief process.

“We would like people to know that we are fully experienced in the funeral business,” he said.

“We opened our own funeral home in north west London 11 years ago, so we haven’t just popped up in the business, even though we are new in Wisbech.”

He added that even though they are traditional, they have a modern approach to things and encourage openness and transparency in all they do.

“During the past 100 years, death has been pushed under the carpet, and funeral homes were often dusty old places with silk flowers and net curtains,” says James.

“Our premises are open, modern and airy and we are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“You will always be put through to me or my wife and there are no call centres”

This personal, bespoke service is what James says sets them apart.

“We are privileged to be in a position of serving the community and looking after people at this most personal time,” he said.

“We offer people empathy, openness and honesty, we work alongside them and carry them through the grief process.

“We also take on the administrative and practical side of arrangements so they can have the space to grieve properly.”

James says there is always room for more funeral directors, because people need to have choice, and what suits one person may not be right for another.

When looking for a funeral director, he advises considering the options, but to always choose an independent family funeral director.

He says independent companies are able to give a more individual service and are more cost effective.

But he says it’s been a really difficult time during the Covid pandemic.

“It’s been so hard over the past year, because so many people have lost loved ones,” he said.

“As funeral directors, we are so used to saying yes to everything and having to say no has been difficult and wearing.

“But with restrictions lifting this weekend, hopefully that means more people can attend their loved one’s funeral.”

For more information visit wisbechfuneralservice.co.uk, email mail@wisbechfuneralservice.co.uk, or call James and Laura on 01945 405950.



