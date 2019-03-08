New environmental initiative to increase biodiversity in Wisbech now in place

Alan Wheeldon (left) and Stuart Burton assisted with the sighting of a bug hotel in Wisbech. Picture: STUART BURTON Archant

An environmental initiative that aims to increase biodiversity and attract wildlife to Wisbech is now in place.

Children and staff from the Orchards School, along with Stuart, who were involved in the project. Picture: STUART BURTON Children and staff from the Orchards School, along with Stuart, who were involved in the project. Picture: STUART BURTON

Bug hotels were given to two town-based projects by local resident Peter Freeman, which were made using leftover and recycled materials.

The hotels, alongside a butterfly box, were trialled by Mr Freeman who has also created bird and bat boxes for different local causes.

Mr Freeman gave the hotels to Wisbech in Bloom's 'A'mazing Apple Orchard' in the town park and to the Orchards School for their Waterlees in Bloom garden.

Alan Wheeldon and Stuart Burton, volunteers with Wisbech in Bloom and Friends of Wisbech Park, assisted with the sighting of the bug hotel in the park's orchard.

Bug hotels form an important shelter and addition to biodiversity in a specified area, attracting flies, bees, moths and butterflies which are integral to flower pollination and act as a food source for various bird species.