New MERKUR entertainment and gaming centre opens up in Wisbech

Harry Goodman

Published: 4:38 PM October 19, 2022
Updated: 4:51 PM October 19, 2022
MERKUR Casino UK’s chief operating officer, Mark Schertle, celebrates the new centre opening with new staff.

MERKUR Slots has officially opened an entertainment centre in Wisbech, creating 10 new jobs. 

The new Market Place centre has the latest bingo and digital slot machines with an emphasis on low stakes gaming and a library of new and classic games.  

Chief operating officer of MERKUR Slots’ parent company MERKUR Casino UK, Mark Schertle, said: “We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Wisbech through the creation of these new jobs. 

“Our aim with this new state-of-the-art entertainment centre is to give both new and existing customers a unique gaming experience in an environment that reflects the scale of the investment,” 

The centre forms part of a nationwide programme that will see MERKUR Slots invest over £10 million on UK high streets in 2022. 

