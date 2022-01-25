Co-owner Ali Ishfaq hopes the new Krispy Treats dessert shop in Wisbech can become one of "the best in the area". - Credit: Krispy Treats

A new dessert shop which has already seen a healthy response hopes it can reach the hallmark as one of “the best in the area”.

Krispy Treats opened in Wisbech last week, and has already seen a strong response from residents since announcing its launch.

Co-owner Ali Ishfaq helped come up with the idea, having ran another dessert shop in Peterborough around seven years ago.

“My job gave me six months paid paternity leave, and I wanted to get back to owning another dessert shop,” he said.

“I thought six months would be a perfect time to open something, and I knew the area quite well.

“I didn’t want to open in Peterborough as there are a lot of similar shops already.”

Ali, who used to work in a kebab shop in Wisbech, took on the former hairdressers on North Street with a view to “bring something new to the town”.

The businessman bought the property in October but only opened on January 17, and has employed seven full and part-time staff.

“It looks totally different now; we’ve had to rip up the floors, sort the electricals from scratch,” said Ali.

“I think I’ve spent around £30,000 renovating it.

“There has been a really good response and I feel it’s gone a lot better than I expected.”

Ali, who is keen to employ people from the local area, has been forced to turn down applicants due to the high interest in working at Krispy Treats.

When deciding to launch, Ali said he has not received financial help from Wisbech Town Council and has mainly advertised through the shop’s Facebook page.

But he and co-owner Mohammed Shafiq hope to take advantage of what they believe is a growing industry.

“I have taken a risk opening in this current climate, but the dessert industry has grown massively since lockdown,” Ali said.

“This will be our first branch and the aim is to give good-quality food at a decent price.

“We want to be known as the best in the area.

“I think Wisbech has come together well, so hopefully that continues.

“It’s a learning process and as long as our food is at a high standard, I think we should be okay.”

For more information on Krispy Treats, visit their Facebook page.