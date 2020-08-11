Advanced search

Fenland firm gift new state-of-the-art laptops to academy to aid remote learning

PUBLISHED: 17:29 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 11 August 2020

L-R: Clare Hale, Jan French, Neil Bowers and Richard Rushton. March-based Gold Star Metal Traders have gifted TBAP Octavia AP Academy new laptops. Picture: Archant

L-R: Clare Hale, Jan French, Neil Bowers and Richard Rushton. March-based Gold Star Metal Traders have gifted TBAP Octavia AP Academy new laptops. Picture: Archant

Archant

A large Fenland waste management and metal trading firm has gifted new state-of-the-art laptops to one the region’s academies to aid remote learning.

New laptops for TBAP Octavia AP Academy. Picture: ArchantNew laptops for TBAP Octavia AP Academy. Picture: Archant

Eight brand new Dell computers were handed over to Octavia AP Academy in Wisbech from March-based Goldstar Metal Traders.

The academy, which is part of The Bridge Multi-Academy Trust, was struggling give their pupils access to online work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Clare Hale, a leader at the school, contacted Councillor Jan French, community champion for Cambridgeshire County Council, to see if she could help.

Ms Hale said: “I contacted Cllr French on social media and asked what the local council could do for our students.

“I explained we just didn’t have the funding for new laptops for our students and luckily she was able to help us out.”

Cllr French visited the school on Coalwharf Road with fellow councillor Samantha Hoy and launched an appeal to find help for the school.

You may also want to watch:

Neil Bowers, co-owner of Goldstar Metal Traders, responded to Cllr French’s appeal and agreed to purchase the school brand new laptops.

He said: “I left school when I was 14 with no form of qualification.

“I had no direction and no help; this kind of school wasn’t available for people like me at the time, I’m 55 now.

“The school here is the sort of background I come from, the children need a chance and I was given one so thought it was only fair I gave someone else one.”

The school, which helps 35 students, has a maximum of eight pupils in one class at any time so the new batch will be fit for an entire class.

Pupils are set to return to the school on September 7 when the new computers will be rolled out to pupils.

Richard Rushton, head of school, said: “I’ve been head since May so I joined this school during Covid-19 where there was a lot of developments on how we use IT.

“One of our biggest frustrations was not having enough equipment to do remote learning effectively so these new laptops will make a massive difference for us.

“I’d like to thank Clare, Jan and Neil, particularly Neil for providing computers, Clare for all her hard work trying to find sources of income and Jan for helping find someone willing to help us.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Gymgoer drowns while swimming at Bawsey Pits just two days after 22nd birthday

Kristers Bednarskis drowned at Bawsey Pits Country Park near King�s Lynn on Saturday, August 8 � just days after his 22nd birthday. Picture: Ian Burt Photography/GoFundMe

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Nestle chief executive on a £300m energy from waste plant next door, life after Brexit and why he wants to retain ‘diversity as part of our culture’

Stefano Agostini, CEO of Nestle UK and Ireland is

Councillor slams ‘totally unacceptable’ vandalism of parish-owned bus shelters

Councillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary Parish

Environment Agency discover giant football pitch-size illegal waste site in Fens

An enforcement officer inspecting a large pile of construction and demolition waste at the site in Crowland. Picture: Environment Agency

Most Read

Gymgoer drowns while swimming at Bawsey Pits just two days after 22nd birthday

Kristers Bednarskis drowned at Bawsey Pits Country Park near King�s Lynn on Saturday, August 8 � just days after his 22nd birthday. Picture: Ian Burt Photography/GoFundMe

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Nestle chief executive on a £300m energy from waste plant next door, life after Brexit and why he wants to retain ‘diversity as part of our culture’

Stefano Agostini, CEO of Nestle UK and Ireland is

Councillor slams ‘totally unacceptable’ vandalism of parish-owned bus shelters

Councillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary Parish

Environment Agency discover giant football pitch-size illegal waste site in Fens

An enforcement officer inspecting a large pile of construction and demolition waste at the site in Crowland. Picture: Environment Agency

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Fenland firm gift new state-of-the-art laptops to academy to aid remote learning

L-R: Clare Hale, Jan French, Neil Bowers and Richard Rushton. March-based Gold Star Metal Traders have gifted TBAP Octavia AP Academy new laptops. Picture: Archant

Wisbech skipper aims to set the record straight on derby day with Fenland rivals

Wisbech first-team captain James Williams believes victory over March will stand them in good stead for a play-off spot. Picture: DAN MASON

Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill introduces ‘Next Generation’ scheme on hometown return

Jordan Gill introduced his ‘Next Generation’ scheme to youngsters on his return to Chatteris, as they got involved with activities such as boxing pad work and a basketball shootout. Picture: DAN MASON

From Dortmund to the Fens, one of Cambridgeshire’s youngest coaches speaks on his pursuit to perfection

Alfie Tate has gained experience at both youth and senior level during his time in coaching, and is now the first-team coach at Pinchbeck United. Picture: DAN MASON

Cambs Cops launch emergency service ‘Blue Light Race’ in aid of Meadowgate Academy

Aaaand they're off!! The Blue Light Race is officially on! Picture: Policing Fenland