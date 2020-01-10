Advanced search

Wisbech Business and Professional Men's Club elect new chairman for 2020

PUBLISHED: 12:52 12 January 2020

The Wisbech Business & Professional Men's Club committee for 2020. Picture: PETER DENNIS

The Wisbech Business & Professional Men's Club committee for 2020. Picture: PETER DENNIS

Archant

It was out with the old and in with the new as Wisbech Business and Professional Men's Club welcomed a new chairman this week.

Outgoing chairman John Groom (left) with Michael Bates. Picture: PETER DENNISOutgoing chairman John Groom (left) with Michael Bates. Picture: PETER DENNIS

John Groom inducted Michael Bates with his chain of office at the club's annual meeting, as the new chairman outlined his plans and his charity for 2020 - the Wisbech Stroke Club.

A club spokesperson said: "The club will seek to get younger members to join and to resolve a club website in addition to our Facebook site."

Under Mr Groom's leadership, £1,850 was raised for his chosen charity as members enjoyed outings including a boat trip and a successful grand ball.

The elected officers for the coming year are: chairman Michael Bates; secretary David Bruch, treasurer Richard Wilson, assistant treasurer Colin Harvey, press secretary Peter Dennis and speaker finder David Hodgson.

Incoming chairman Michael Bates (left) presented a past chairman's badge to the outgoing John Groom. Picture: PETER DENNISIncoming chairman Michael Bates (left) presented a past chairman's badge to the outgoing John Groom. Picture: PETER DENNIS

Committee members elected were Roy Duff, Martin Eggett, Robin Harnwell, Colin Harvey, Brian Kierman, and David Patrick.

The next club meeting is on Wednesday February 12 when Mr Groom's cheque will be presented.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Man assaulted in Wisbech after ‘violence’ at restaurant

Man assaulted in Wisbech after ‘violence’ at restaurant in Old Market. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Tilney St Lawrence man in court charged with possession of heroin with intent and money laundering

Wayne Dolan of Westfield, Tilney St Lawrence, appeared in court on Thursday January 9 charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply and money laundering. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Man assaulted in Wisbech after ‘violence’ at restaurant

Man assaulted in Wisbech after ‘violence’ at restaurant in Old Market. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Tilney St Lawrence man in court charged with possession of heroin with intent and money laundering

Wayne Dolan of Westfield, Tilney St Lawrence, appeared in court on Thursday January 9 charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply and money laundering. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Neale-Wade Academy clinch gold award for young carer support

Jason Wing (left), executive principal, with Hilary Hitch, senior lead for safeguarding and mental health, holding the award: Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

Wisbech Business and Professional Men’s Club elect new chairman for 2020

The Wisbech Business & Professional Men's Club committee for 2020. Picture: PETER DENNIS

Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire’s first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

More male blood donors in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough needed, urge CCG

More men across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are being urged to donate blood as part of a New Year appeal by the NHS. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Best In Comedy returns to Ely Maltings with Ahir Shah, Glenn Moore and Jack Barry

The Best in Comedy returns to The Maltings in Ely on January 31 with top stand-ups Ahir Shah and Glenn Moore.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists