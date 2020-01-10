Wisbech Business and Professional Men's Club elect new chairman for 2020

The Wisbech Business & Professional Men's Club committee for 2020. Picture: PETER DENNIS Archant

It was out with the old and in with the new as Wisbech Business and Professional Men's Club welcomed a new chairman this week.

Outgoing chairman John Groom (left) with Michael Bates. Picture: PETER DENNIS Outgoing chairman John Groom (left) with Michael Bates. Picture: PETER DENNIS

John Groom inducted Michael Bates with his chain of office at the club's annual meeting, as the new chairman outlined his plans and his charity for 2020 - the Wisbech Stroke Club.

A club spokesperson said: "The club will seek to get younger members to join and to resolve a club website in addition to our Facebook site."

Under Mr Groom's leadership, £1,850 was raised for his chosen charity as members enjoyed outings including a boat trip and a successful grand ball.

The elected officers for the coming year are: chairman Michael Bates; secretary David Bruch, treasurer Richard Wilson, assistant treasurer Colin Harvey, press secretary Peter Dennis and speaker finder David Hodgson.

Incoming chairman Michael Bates (left) presented a past chairman's badge to the outgoing John Groom. Picture: PETER DENNIS Incoming chairman Michael Bates (left) presented a past chairman's badge to the outgoing John Groom. Picture: PETER DENNIS

Committee members elected were Roy Duff, Martin Eggett, Robin Harnwell, Colin Harvey, Brian Kierman, and David Patrick.

The next club meeting is on Wednesday February 12 when Mr Groom's cheque will be presented.

