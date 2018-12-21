Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New bus route for Wisbech makes it ‘even easier to travel around town’

21 December, 2018 - 15:21
A new bus route is said to make it even easier to get around Wisbech. Picture: FDC

A new bus route is said to make it even easier to get around Wisbech. Picture: FDC

FDC

A new bus route for Wisbech is said to make it “even easier to travel around the town”.

A new bus route is said to make it even easier to get around Wisbech. Picture: FDCA new bus route is said to make it even easier to get around Wisbech. Picture: FDC

Changes to the Service 68, which is managed by the Fenland District Council, have brought more opportunities to its riders.

A spokesman said: “Changes have made it even easier to travel around the town, with more opportunities to use the bus to grab some groceries, meet with friends, catch a movie or enjoy some last minute Christmas shopping!”

The new route and timetable was launched in October following passenger feedback and a review of the pilot service carried out in the summer.

The changes have resulted in a more frequent service to popular stops such as Tesco and The Light Cinema on Cromwell Road and the Horsefair Bus Station.

Councillor David Oliver, the council’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “Existing users have said they are really pleased with the new service and hope more and more people use it so it can keep going.”

The service operates Monday to Saturday between 9.30am and 5.35pm.

In addition to Cromwell Road businesses and the Horsefair Bus Station, the route serves the ACES Eye Clinic, the College of West Anglia, the Rosmini Centre and Queen Mary Centre, as well as residential streets such as Mount Drive, Weasenham Lane and Victoria Road.

Concessionary bus pass holders can travel on the service for free and other users can jump on for a small fare.

For more information, including timetables and fares, visit: www.fenland.gov.uk/wisbechtescobus

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Large inflatable Santa filmed escaping from Wisbech featured in hit American TV show The Late Late Show with Brit star James Cordon

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Wisbech Town Council passes motion calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to toughen her stance on Brexit

Cllr Steve Tierney (left) and Cllr Sam Hoy (right) were behind a Brexit passed by Wisbech Town Council on Monday calling on the Prime Minister (centre) to toughen her stance. Picture: ARCHANT

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Whittington to pay £224,000 for woman’s surrogacy in US after repeatedly failing to spot she had cervical cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters tackle 10th floor fire in Hampstead housing block

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Top five schools in Cambridgeshire revealed from Steve Barclay’s Summer Reading Champions campaign

Pupils at Burrowmoor in March - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP’s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

Boost for Macmillian Cancer Support as more than £1,000 raised from council events

Christmas came early at Fenland Hall in March as more than £1,600 was donated to Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Budding designers at an Ely school enjoy masterclass with José Hendo

Fashion and design students at King’s Ely were able to pick up tips and advice from award-winning designer José Hendo.

Free collection points for sharp boxes in Fenland as council proposes clinical waste solution

Proposal to keep free collection points for sharps boxes at selected pharmacies and GP surgeries across Fenland

Carols by candlelight at Walpole St Peter Church

A stunning service of carols by candlelight was held at Walpole St Peter's Church. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists