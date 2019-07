Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision in Wisbech

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision involving a car in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, this morning (Tuesday July 16). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW. Archant

A female pedestrian was hospitalised after a collision involving a car in Wisbech this morning.

Police were called to the incident in New Bridge Lane at 6.15am today (Tuesday July 16).

Officers and paramedics attended the scene. The pedestrian was been taken to hospital, but further details of her injuries are unclear. The road remains open.