Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wicken Fen reveal their new addition that arrived on New Year’s Day

04 January, 2019 - 08:00
A Highland calf was born at Wicken Fen on New Year’s Day. Picture: JULIA HAMMOND

A Highland calf was born at Wicken Fen on New Year’s Day. Picture: JULIA HAMMOND

JULIA HAMMOND

A special baby was born at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen Nature Reserve on New Year’s Day, rangers have revealed.

One of the reserve’s Highland cows, Anna-belle, had been pregnant for a while and her baby was expected to arrive over the Christmas break.

Ajay Tegala, grazing ranger at Wicken Fen, said: “We check all the grazing animals every day.

“On the morning of New Year’s Day we found that Anna-belle had given birth to a red bull calf.”

When the calf is one week old, he will officially be named by the ranger team. They have already decided on the name ‘Prospero’ – wishing everyone a prosperous and happy New Year.

Ajay added: “The grazing herds of Highland cattle and Konik ponies at Wicken Fen are essential to keep the landscape open and help wetland and grassland plants thrive.

“Their year round grazing allows the environment to develop naturally, creating a variety of habitats for wildlife.

“Because the cattle and ponies graze in different ways, the vegetation varies, and that means diverse species can exist on the reserve.”

The main groups of grazing animals can be seen on Baker’s and Burwell Fens.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Lucky day for some Wisbech residents as they each scoop £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery

Residents of Brampton Close in Wisbech have each won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Outstanding care home in Wisbech praised for their ‘respectful, kind and compassionate’ care

Conifer Lodge care home in North Brink, Wisbech, has been ranked as outstanding for 'putting people at ?the heart of their service'?. Picture: MWWPR

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Royal honour for Pinakin Patel, from Wisbech, who works to stop individuals from getting involved or supporting terrorism

Pinakin Ishvarlal Patel is to be awarded an MBE for his services to community cohesion and preventing radicalisation.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wicken Fen reveal their new addition that arrived on New Year’s Day

A Highland calf was born at Wicken Fen on New Year’s Day. Picture: JULIA HAMMOND

Lucky day for some Wisbech residents as they each scoop £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery

Residents of Brampton Close in Wisbech have each won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two million pounds extra funding for roads across Fenland

Two million pounds extra funding for Norfolks Fen roads. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD

Rail price hike breaks £6000 barrier for March to Kings Cross season ticket – one of the highest fares in Europe

MEP Alex Mayer with commuters protesting the rail price hike.

Outstanding care home in Wisbech praised for their ‘respectful, kind and compassionate’ care

Conifer Lodge care home in North Brink, Wisbech, has been ranked as outstanding for 'putting people at ?the heart of their service'?. Picture: MWWPR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists