Horsefair Shopping Centre welcomes new Butterfly Hospice charity shop where everything is just 50 pence

Horsefair Shopping Centre manager Kevin Smith with Butterfly Hospice trust manager Linda Sanderson at the new Wisbech 50p store. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A new shop has opened at The Horsefair Shopping Centre where every item is priced at just 50 pence.

The Butterfly Hospice has now opened its doors in Wisbech and all cash raised will go towards helping those suffering with life-limiting illnesses.

Shopping centre manager Kevin Smith has already gifted The Butterfly Hospice's store manager Alice Pulbrook with a bottle of bubbly.

Kevin said: "It has been an absolute pleasure welcoming The Butterfly Hospice team to the Horsefair and I wish them all the very best!"

Linda Sanderson, trust manager at The Butterfly Hospice, said: "We are excited to be located at the Horsefair, everything in the shop is priced 50p.

"The local people have been so supportive in the short time we have been trading.

"All proceeds from the shop help the hospice to provide free palliative care to patients who have been diagnosed with life limiting illnesses."

The Butterfly Hospice will be opened 9:30am to 4pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and 9:30am to 3pm on Fridays.