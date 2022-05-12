Executive principal James Ayton at Nene and Ramnoth School has paid tribute to a "much-loved" member of staff who died suddenly in Wisbech. - Credit: Archant

A “deeply saddened” community has paid tribute to a “much-loved” member of school staff who died suddenly in Wisbech yesterday.

The employee at Nene and Ramnoth School died just before 1pm at the Little Owls Nursery site in Norwich Road on Wednesday (May 11).

Residents reported seeing several ambulances and police officers at the school, including the air ambulance.

A letter from the school’s executive principal James Ayton pays tribute to the staff member who will be “remembered with great affection”.

It reads: “We are deeply saddened that a much-loved member of staff at Nene and Ramnoth School died on May 11 2022.

“It is not appropriate to report this staff member’s name at this point out of respect to the family who are still being contacted.

“The staff member had recently been appointed to the school and will be remembered with great affection by our school community.

“We are providing support for our staff and pupils to help them through this, and our thoughts and heartfelt sympathy are with the family at this desperately sad time.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.44pm with reports of a sudden death at the Nene Infants & Nursery School in Wisbech.

“Officers attended the scene.

“The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.”