Published: 1:49 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM May 5, 2021

Dogs previously barking for hours, sometimes into the night, has led to residents objecting a dog breeder’s planning proposals in Outwell.

William May, of WFM Dogs, has submitted a retrospective application to convert agricultural buildings at Horseshoe Cottage, in Basin Road, into kennels and associated buildings to breed dogs.

If given the go-ahead, the 0.5 site would consist of 18 separate kennels accommodating its 12 dogs and a maximum of 30 puppies.

But neighbours have objected to the proposals, saying the noise of dogs barking has been tormenting them.

West Norfolk Council’s neighbourhood nuisance team said it had received over 100 noise recordings at the location and formal action had been taken.

One nearby resident told planners: “... for at least the last two years the level of dog barking has been exceptionally bad and at times has been for hours at a time, and also dogs can be heard whining and crying constantly.

“Since the application has been made, there has been no noise at all and it would be my assumption the dogs have been removed conveniently until the decision has been made.”

Another commented that while the application states agricultural buildings are to be converted into the kennels, the site was previously used as a scrap or car breakers yard.

There have been six public objections to the proposals so far. Many explained the dogs have a large area which they roam in during the day.

But the animals can see through the metal security fence and are disturbed by any movement along the nearby footpath and at Back Lane.

“The site is intimidating in its nature meaning Back Lane has been turned into a no-go area,” one objector said.

Mr May has explained to West Norfolk Council how he plans to reduce noise levels at the site.

He says the kennels have already been insulated to contain the noise and the metal fence in the area where the dogs exercise will be replaced with a timber closeboard fence.

But Suzi Pimlott from the council’s neighbourhood nuisance team remains concerned the dogs can still “freely roam as a ‘pack’ throughout the day” and has asked for Mr May to provide further noise control measures.

She has also queried the proposed disposal of waste faeces on an open manure pile "in terms of odour, insects and vermin”.

The application was validated by West Norfolk Council on April 7. A final decision is yet to be made.