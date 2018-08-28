Advanced search

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

PUBLISHED: 17:28 15 January 2019

Archant

A mother who neglected her teenage daughter by raising her in a “dirty, cluttered, smelly” house with cat faeces “all over the floor” has been given an eight month suspended sentence.

The woman, in her 40s from Peterborough, was arrested on February 8 last year after a number of concerns were raised for the welfare of her daughter, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Her home environment was described by officers as horrendous.

It was dirty, cluttered and smelly, with swarms of flies circulating.

The defendant neglected to ensure her daughter attended school regularly and failed to address her health issues.

She also encouraged her to lie to professionals who were trying to help.

The court heard there was only mouldy, rotten food in the fridge, no clean clothes available, and there were cat faeces all over the floor.

The woman was sentenced today (January 15) at Peterborough Crown Court.

She was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work and pay a £140 victim surcharge. Her daughter is now safe in a foster placement.

DC Julie Ellison, who investigated, said: “This was a shocking case of neglect of a defenceless child by someone who should have been there to protect her.

“Authorities tried on a number of occasions to support the woman but unfortunately she didn’t help herself.

“We are pleased that justice has been done and the girl can hopefully now enjoy a brighter future.”

