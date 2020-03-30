Find them, photograph them and dispose of them - one man’s campaign to rid Wisbech of discarded needles

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found at the Weasenham Lane/Cromwell Road junction on May 5 2019 Archant

Two years ago, a mother was shocked when her baby son walking alongside her almost landed on a needle in the grass.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found just off Alexandra Road on March 21. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found just off Alexandra Road on March 21.

She said: “It nearly got him - he looked up after he fell and said ‘Look mummy!

“So, I grabbed him and put him in the pram”.

Mum added: “Knowing users are dropping needles in my area - I don’t want to run the risk.”

It was against a background of similar stories of needle finds that prompted one Wisbech man to begin a campaign to remove needles from the town.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found at the walkway between Alexandra Road and Somers Road car park on March 21. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found at the walkway between Alexandra Road and Somers Road car park on March 21.

In January of last year, the man began looking for needles when he was out and about – photographing his finds before safely disposing of them.

He also took a photo of each find and began a Facebook page with a note underneath each noting where they’d been found.

Since then he’s found over 80 needles in and around the town.

And plans to continue his efforts to make Wisbech safer.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found at St Peter's Church car park on March 21. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found at St Peter's Church car park on March 21.

Fenland District Council urges clinical waste such as needles to be disposed of properly – and that mean in an approved sharps bin.

The sharps containers must then be taken to a recognised chemist for disposal.

Not everyone, however, seems to be following that guidance.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on January 11. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on January 11.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found next to the clothing bank on Somers Road car park on June 30 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found next to the clothing bank on Somers Road car park on June 30 2019.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found behind the newspaper bank on Somers Road car park on May 1 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found behind the newspaper bank on Somers Road car park on May 1 2019.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found behind the clothing bank on Somers Road car park on June 26 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found behind the clothing bank on Somers Road car park on June 26 2019.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found on Chase Street on May 17 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found on Chase Street on May 17 2019.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found in a dyke on the corner of Leverington Road and Harecroft Roa on May 16 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found in a dyke on the corner of Leverington Road and Harecroft Roa on May 16 2019.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found behind the clothing bank at Somers Road car park on April 26 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found behind the clothing bank at Somers Road car park on April 26 2019.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found in Love Lane, opposite St Raphael Club, on May 15 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found in Love Lane, opposite St Raphael Club, on May 15 2019.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found on Nene Parade on April 18 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found on Nene Parade on April 18 2019.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found at Somers Road car park on April 13 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found at Somers Road car park on April 13 2019.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found at Somers Road car park on March 30 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found at Somers Road car park on March 30 2019.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found at Somers Road car park on March 23 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found at Somers Road car park on March 23 2019.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found at Love Lane/St Raphael Club on March 23 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found at Love Lane/St Raphael Club on March 23 2019.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found in Whitby Street on March 22 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found in Whitby Street on March 22 2019.

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found in William Road on March 5 2019. Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. This needle was found in William Road on March 5 2019.

You may also want to watch: