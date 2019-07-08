Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Britain's most biodiverse nature reserve Kings Dyke in Cambridgeshire celebrates its 20th anniversary

08 July, 2019 - 17:11
Kings Dyke Nature Reserve in Whittlesey is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Picture: Steve Baker / Kings Dyke

Kings Dyke Nature Reserve in Whittlesey is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Picture: Steve Baker / Kings Dyke

Steve Baker

A nature reserve in the Fens which was named Britain's most biodiverse is celebrating its 20th anniversary since opening in 1999.

Kings Dyke Nature Reserve in Whittlesey is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Picture: Steve Baker / Kings DykeKings Dyke Nature Reserve in Whittlesey is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Picture: Steve Baker / Kings Dyke

Kings Dyke Nature Reserve was named the country's most biodiverse by UK TV presenter Chris Packham as part of his 'BioBlitz' initiative in 2018.

A recent survey carried out last month has revealed a greater number of species are living on the site since they claimed the biodiversity title last year.

To celebrate the site's 20th birthday, onsite management and a team of volunteers recorded each species spotted on site over a two-day period.

The survey counted approximately 1250 wildlife species, ranging from birds and moths to moss and lichen, of which over 100 were new to the reserve and two were new to Cambridgeshire.

Kings Dyke Nature Reserve in Whittlesey is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Picture: Steve Baker / Kings DykeKings Dyke Nature Reserve in Whittlesey is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Picture: Steve Baker / Kings Dyke

You may also want to watch:

Opened in 1999 on the site of a former brick quarry, the reserve is owned by building products manufacturer Forterra.

Phil Parker, who runs Kings Dyke Nature Reserve on behalf of Forterra, said: "This year's species count is considerably higher than last summer's, which is great news as it suggests that both Kings Dyke Nature Reserve and the region as a whole are thriving ecologically.

"The result is a fantastic way to celebrate our 20th anniversary, and we hope to repeat the BioBlitz with equally positive results for many years to come."

Following last year's UK BioBlitz, Chris Packham said: "The data that suggests that former brownfield sites - quarries in this instance - offer the most diverse spread of species, deserves further investigation.

"Brownfield sites are particularly important for promoting biodiversity, invertebrates especially; and, if sympathetically managed, sites such as Kings Dyke Nature Reserve can flourish."

For more information, visit www.kingsdykenaturereserve.com

Most Read

Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash

Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash. Picture: SHAUN MATTHEWS

Wisbech - town alive with the joys and tradition of its annual Rose Fair with spectacular floats to enthral visitors

Rose Fair 2019 and today the traditional parade that atrracted hundreds to the town centre. Picture; IAN CARTER

Wisbech celebrates another hugely successful Rose Fair that culminated with the town coming together for the traditional parade through the streets

Rose Fair Parade 2019: Saturday was the successful culmination of this year's Rose Fair at Wisbech as the streets were packed for the annual parade organised by the Round Table. A few showers failed to deter one of the biggest crowds for years. Picture; IAN CARTER

Fire crews battle hay bale blaze in west Norfolk

Church Road in Emneth. Three fire crews from Norfolk and Cambridgeshire were called to a fire in the area. Picture: Google

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

Most Read

Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash

Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash. Picture: SHAUN MATTHEWS

Wisbech - town alive with the joys and tradition of its annual Rose Fair with spectacular floats to enthral visitors

Rose Fair 2019 and today the traditional parade that atrracted hundreds to the town centre. Picture; IAN CARTER

Wisbech celebrates another hugely successful Rose Fair that culminated with the town coming together for the traditional parade through the streets

Rose Fair Parade 2019: Saturday was the successful culmination of this year's Rose Fair at Wisbech as the streets were packed for the annual parade organised by the Round Table. A few showers failed to deter one of the biggest crowds for years. Picture; IAN CARTER

Fire crews battle hay bale blaze in west Norfolk

Church Road in Emneth. Three fire crews from Norfolk and Cambridgeshire were called to a fire in the area. Picture: Google

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech celebrates another hugely successful Rose Fair that culminated with the town coming together for the traditional parade through the streets

Rose Fair Parade 2019: Saturday was the successful culmination of this year's Rose Fair at Wisbech as the streets were packed for the annual parade organised by the Round Table. A few showers failed to deter one of the biggest crowds for years. Picture; IAN CARTER

Suspected arsonists burn down Wisbech man’s garden shed which contained power tools, lawn mover and strimmer

The aftermath of the fire at Ian Edrupt�s home in Wisbech which saw his garden shed go up in flames. Picture: Facebook / Ian Edrupt

“It’s something I feel I must do”: Fen cyclist looks to make an impact by tackling 250-mile vegan challenge

Sean Barrs is set to tackle a 250-mile cycle ride in aid of the Veganuary Group. Picture: SEAN BARRS

Schoolchildren have the chance to hone footballing skils thanks to Premier League initiative

Pupils at the Elm CoE Primary Academy will aim to hone their footballing skills ahead of the new season after receiving a Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack recently. Picture: HEATHER McKENNA

Picture perfect night for budding photographer Jo at March Camera Club awards

It was a picture perfect night for Jo Kelly at March Camera Club who scooped five trophies. Picture: Pat Ringham
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists