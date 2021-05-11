Lions commend cinema manager for lockdown volunteering
- Credit: WISBECH LIONS CLUB
The manager of an independent cinema in Wisbech has been commended for his volunteering during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nathan Smith was presented with the banner of the Wisbech Lions Club and a Lions Clubs International Certificate of Appreciation for his efforts over the last year.
The commendation was made by club president Lion Alan, vice-president Lion Caroline, membership chair and second vice-president Lion Marilyn and club secretary Lion Bill.
Nathan has provided support for the club by holding online events that have resulted in donations to its PayPal giving fund.
As a member of the Royal Voluntary Service, Nathan has also been doing vaccine hub shifts whilst also gearing up for the reopening of The Luxe Cinema on May 17.
You may also want to watch:
"Thank you Nathan for all you have been doing and for all you have suggested you may be able to do in the future," said the Wisbech Lions Club.
Nathan said: "This was a genuinely lovely surprise. Thank you to the Lions for this.
Most Read
- 1 Pervert filmed himself having sex with girl, 14, and then shared video online
- 2 Prison sentence for man who brutally attacked his partner
- 3 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in her 70s
- 4 Two boys, aged 12 and 14, arrested after 3am service station burglary
- 5 Defeated mayor on 'incredible' and 'some truly awful' people he met
- 6 Epic escape fail for ‘armed thieves’ who crashed car into ditch
- 7 Police forensics team begin search after death of woman in her 70s
- 8 'Disbelief’ for disability centre after staff member’s scooter is stolen
- 9 ‘This is not a puppy farm’ says breeder in response to planning objections
- 10 Two charged with Wisbech murder
"We love working as part of the community and look forward to doing it even more when we reopen."