Published: 2:52 PM May 11, 2021

Nathan Smith, manager of The Luxe cinema in Wisbech, with Wisbech Lions Club president Lion Alan, membership chair and second vice-president Lion Marilyn, and club secretary Lion Bill. - Credit: WISBECH LIONS CLUB

The manager of an independent cinema in Wisbech has been commended for his volunteering during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nathan Smith was presented with the banner of the Wisbech Lions Club and a Lions Clubs International Certificate of Appreciation for his efforts over the last year.

The commendation was made by club president Lion Alan, vice-president Lion Caroline, membership chair and second vice-president Lion Marilyn and club secretary Lion Bill.

Nathan has provided support for the club by holding online events that have resulted in donations to its PayPal giving fund.

As a member of the Royal Voluntary Service, Nathan has also been doing vaccine hub shifts whilst also gearing up for the reopening of The Luxe Cinema on May 17.

"Thank you Nathan for all you have been doing and for all you have suggested you may be able to do in the future," said the Wisbech Lions Club.

Nathan said: "This was a genuinely lovely surprise. Thank you to the Lions for this.

"We love working as part of the community and look forward to doing it even more when we reopen."