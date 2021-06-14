Two mystery sinkholes appear across town during scorching weekend
Mysterious sinkholes appeared across a Fenland town amid a scorching hot weekend, with blistering temperatures warmer than Ibiza.
Two large holes were reported within minutes of each other on different roads in Wisbech on Sunday (June 13), leaving police officers baffled.
“I don’t know what is going on today,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police after being called out to the second hole of the day.
The first was discovered on Ramnoth Road, forcing officers to close the road while they worked to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians.
The second, slightly larger, hole was found on Blackfriars Road, right outside Empire Theatre, sparking a warning from Fen Cops to “avoid the area”.
“Officers are looking into it,” joked Cambridgeshire Police. “On a serious note, Highways have been called,” they confirmed.
A resident said: “All this hot weather has contracted the moist fenland ground. All we need is a bit of a downpour and it'll be areet (sic).”
