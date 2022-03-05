One man's trash is another man's treasure? Caravan went for auction at Wisbech - Credit: Clifford Cross

It could have been the bargain of the year – or a pile of junk.

But what was it?

That’s the intriguing question posed after what was billed as a “vintage caravan and contents” went up for sale at a Wisbech auction.

Clifford Cross Auctions had it listed as lot 1a in a recent auction and said the caravan was up for sale following a property clearance in Downham Market.

On the day of the auction, it was listed as having ‘no reserve’ so how much did it sell for?

Clifford Cross followers on their Facebook page had mixed views about it.

“I think you would need to pay someone to take it away!,” said one post.

Another added: “It's worth its weight in gold if you got a 1960s car you want to restore - a little caravan to go behind it.

“What more could you ask for”

One optimist felt it “just needs a clean and will come up like new”.

Another agreed it had a “lovely door” which was more favourable than another post which felt “a box of matches would be better than a lot number.

One potential bidder inquired of the auctioneers if it was still in Downham Market or in the auction.

Clifford Cross responded.

“You optimism is laudable. It will have to be collected from the property.”

Others thought “maybe a bit of paint” was all that was required.

And it went up for sale – with no reserve.

Bidding was, as they say, slow.

And, not surprisingly, it turned out not to be a rustic and historic gem.

Instead it was, as most thought, destined for the scrap heap.

Indeed that’s where it has gone.

“The house clear who was dealing with this has sent it to the scrap man,” said Clifford Cross Auctions.

“He tried the auction....just in case”.

