Body pulled from the river at Wisbech - man described as having cropped, dark hair, dark jeans and with a distinctive black belt

Body of a man pulled from the River Nene in Wisbech. He has not been identified but Cambridgeshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. Picture: ARCHANT , Archant

An unidentified body of a man has been pulled from the River Nene in Wisbech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridgeshire Police said they responded to reports of the body in the river after being alerted by a member of the public just after 8am on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

The man is described as having cropped, dark hair and was wearing a black long sleeved top, dark jeans and a distinctive black belt with a silver buckle, which had 'EE' in the pattern.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for help identifying the body. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the case has been passed to the coroner."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 0075 of June 7.