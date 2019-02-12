Land Rover crashes into the river at Upwell - it’s mystery though as driver flees and the car is not registered

Mystery surrounds who owns the Land Rover - and who was driving it - when it crashed into the river at Upwell in the early hours. An eyewitness reports the driver fleeing in another vehicle. Picture; GINA BARNES WISE Archant

Police have been left to speculate as to how a Land Rover Discovery ended up in the river at Upwell.

The Land Rover was spotted by villagers on Friday morning as they made they way to work.

However police confirmed the Land Rover in the River Old Nene had been reported just before 3am that day.

Police are investigating reports from an eyewitness who is said to have seen the driver clamber out of the Land Rover before making off in another vehicle.

It is not clear who owns the Land Rover for when police checked they discovered it did not have a registered owner.

One villager said there had been an anxious time for the emergency services until they discovered the driver had escaped from the Land Rover

“There must have been at least eight emergency vehicles there at one time,” he said.

It was the second car involved in a river locally in recent months. Last November an Audi left the A1122 Downham Road between Langhorn’s Lane and Mullicourt Road in Outwell.

The car left the road and slipped down the embankment and came within inches of toppling into the river.