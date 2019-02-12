Advanced search

Land Rover crashes into the river at Upwell - it’s mystery though as driver flees and the car is not registered

PUBLISHED: 23:10 23 February 2019

Mystery surrounds who owns the Land Rover - and who was driving it - when it crashed into the river at Upwell in the early hours. An eyewitness reports the driver fleeing in another vehicle. Picture; GINA BARNES WISE

Police have been left to speculate as to how a Land Rover Discovery ended up in the river at Upwell.

The Land Rover was spotted by villagers on Friday morning as they made they way to work.

However police confirmed the Land Rover in the River Old Nene had been reported just before 3am that day.

Police are investigating reports from an eyewitness who is said to have seen the driver clamber out of the Land Rover before making off in another vehicle.

It is not clear who owns the Land Rover for when police checked they discovered it did not have a registered owner.

One villager said there had been an anxious time for the emergency services until they discovered the driver had escaped from the Land Rover

“There must have been at least eight emergency vehicles there at one time,” he said.

It was the second car involved in a river locally in recent months. Last November an Audi left the A1122 Downham Road between Langhorn’s Lane and Mullicourt Road in Outwell.

The car left the road and slipped down the embankment and came within inches of toppling into the river.

Community rallies with financial support after young lad’s prized quad bike stolen from outside his Wisbech home

Amazing and generous community support to raise the money needed to replace the quad bike stolen from outside a family's home at West Walton. The youngster had saved for two years to buy it. Picture; FACEBOOK

Budget day at Fenland Council where we witnessed what looked like the latter stages of the battle for control of the ruling Tory group

Budget time at Fenland Council with portfolio holder for finance Anne Hay (right) and leader Chris Seaton (left) at odds with Cllr Chirs Boden (middle). It was clearly Cllr Boden's day after the council voted for a zero increase in council tax. Picture; ARCHANT

Garrett delivers ‘knock out’ blow after Fenland Council says it was ‘oversight’ they failed to send congratulatory letter to Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill

Knock out blow? Boxer Jordan Gill will now get the congratulatory letter from Fenland Council that Cllr Mark Buckton (top right) forgot to send after suggestion by Cllr Steve Garrett (bottom right). Council leader Chris Seaton (right centre) called the oversight 'frustrating'. Picture; ARCHANT

Combined authority ‘safeguard’ support for Wisbech High Street project confirmed by Fenland Council leader

Fenland District Council has agreed to bring derelict properties at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, back into use. The images, of the front façade of the properties, show the extent of the disrepair. Picture: FDC
