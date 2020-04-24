Father and son duo bring out the classics to entertain residents during lockdown

Graham Dickinson and his son George have been entertaining residents in Walsoken during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SUPPLIED/GRAHAM DICKINSON Archant

There are different ways that people are trying to cheer up their local community, and for this father and son duo, they are doing just that.

Graham and George play with others as part of the band BarSix. Picture: SUPPLIED/GRAHAM DICKINSON Graham and George play with others as part of the band BarSix. Picture: SUPPLIED/GRAHAM DICKINSON

Graham Dickinson and son George Chapman have been entertaining residents on the junction of Jeffrey Avenue and Kirkgate Street in Walsoken as part of the weekly clap for carers every Thursday evening.

Both Graham and George are members of the band BarSix, which they found four years ago, and having seen their rehearsals and gigs put on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown, they decided to come up with their own idea.

“My son set his drums up on the drive. I put the speakers up and thought we could sing for the NHS,” Graham said.

“Loads of people heard us over Wisbech and sent good messages, so we thought we would do it every Thursday.

“We both play in the band BarSix. We can’t rehearse or play gigs, so this is the next best thing. Putting something back into the community is good thing to do.”

Perhaps recognised as ‘the singing man on Kirkgate Street’, Graham has performed a range of well-known classics, including Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond and Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland, and has since become a hit on social media.

A video of Graham’s version of Sweet Caroline attracted over 370 reactions on Facebook.

One user said “well done Graham! Amazing!”, another said “wish he lived near us!” while Cllr Sam Hoy, portfolio holder for housing at Fenland District Council, wrote “this is such a lovely thing”.

Since they began performing on their driveway, Graham’s wife Geraldine Hilson has filmed them in action, and the entertainment does not seem to be letting up anytime soon.

“People walk past, drive past, stay and sing at two metres distance. It’s uplifting, and it gives people something to talk about,” Graham said.

“We’ve been singing for the NHS for three weeks and we are the only two out of our band to perform. We certainly didn’t expect this reaction.

“The social media reaction is fantastic, so is everyone’s reaction down here. People walking across town just to hear, it’s most gratifying.

“We will continue as long as lockdown continues, just to give everyone a boost. After that, we will be back rehearsing with the band and hopefully fulfilling our bookings.”