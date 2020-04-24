Advanced search

Father and son duo bring out the classics to entertain residents during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:25 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 24 April 2020

Graham Dickinson and his son George have been entertaining residents in Walsoken during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SUPPLIED/GRAHAM DICKINSON

Graham Dickinson and his son George have been entertaining residents in Walsoken during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SUPPLIED/GRAHAM DICKINSON

Archant

There are different ways that people are trying to cheer up their local community, and for this father and son duo, they are doing just that.

Graham and George play with others as part of the band BarSix. Picture: SUPPLIED/GRAHAM DICKINSONGraham and George play with others as part of the band BarSix. Picture: SUPPLIED/GRAHAM DICKINSON

Graham Dickinson and son George Chapman have been entertaining residents on the junction of Jeffrey Avenue and Kirkgate Street in Walsoken as part of the weekly clap for carers every Thursday evening.

Both Graham and George are members of the band BarSix, which they found four years ago, and having seen their rehearsals and gigs put on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown, they decided to come up with their own idea.

“My son set his drums up on the drive. I put the speakers up and thought we could sing for the NHS,” Graham said.

“Loads of people heard us over Wisbech and sent good messages, so we thought we would do it every Thursday.

“We both play in the band BarSix. We can’t rehearse or play gigs, so this is the next best thing. Putting something back into the community is good thing to do.”

Perhaps recognised as ‘the singing man on Kirkgate Street’, Graham has performed a range of well-known classics, including Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond and Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland, and has since become a hit on social media.

A video of Graham’s version of Sweet Caroline attracted over 370 reactions on Facebook.

One user said “well done Graham! Amazing!”, another said “wish he lived near us!” while Cllr Sam Hoy, portfolio holder for housing at Fenland District Council, wrote “this is such a lovely thing”.

Since they began performing on their driveway, Graham’s wife Geraldine Hilson has filmed them in action, and the entertainment does not seem to be letting up anytime soon.

“People walk past, drive past, stay and sing at two metres distance. It’s uplifting, and it gives people something to talk about,” Graham said.

“We’ve been singing for the NHS for three weeks and we are the only two out of our band to perform. We certainly didn’t expect this reaction.

“The social media reaction is fantastic, so is everyone’s reaction down here. People walking across town just to hear, it’s most gratifying.

“We will continue as long as lockdown continues, just to give everyone a boost. After that, we will be back rehearsing with the band and hopefully fulfilling our bookings.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bank forced shut until next month after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Lloyds Bank in Wisbech has been closed until May after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

Tributes pour in for ‘fantastic servant’ to Wisbech Town Football Club after battle with coronavirus

Anthony Gower has died at the age of 77 following a battle with coronavirus. Here he is pictured after a club presentation evening in 2016. Picture: SPENCER LARHAM

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Man who overturned car faces drink driving and five other charges

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Most Read

Bank forced shut until next month after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Lloyds Bank in Wisbech has been closed until May after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

Tributes pour in for ‘fantastic servant’ to Wisbech Town Football Club after battle with coronavirus

Anthony Gower has died at the age of 77 following a battle with coronavirus. Here he is pictured after a club presentation evening in 2016. Picture: SPENCER LARHAM

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Man who overturned car faces drink driving and five other charges

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Father and son duo bring out the classics to entertain residents during lockdown

Graham Dickinson and his son George have been entertaining residents in Walsoken during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SUPPLIED/GRAHAM DICKINSON

Watch Benedict Cumberbatch in Frankenstein with National Theatre at home

The Creature (Jonny Lee Miller) and Victor Frankenstein (Benedict Cumberbatch) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

Volunteer helping to deliver medicines says he will face prison rather than pay parking fine

Ste Greenall holding up a parking ticket that was issued to a key worker PICTURE: Ste Greenall

March Sports Association clubhouse plans boosted by generous donation

March Sports Association has secured a �1,000 donation to help fund a new clubhouse for its clubs, including March Bears Rugby Club, March Athletic Club and March Park Youth Rangers. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inflatable theme park Inflata Nation appeals for donations to ‘survive’ coronavirus pandemic

Inflata Nation in Peterborough could close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and are appealing for the public’s help. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24