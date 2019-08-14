Grab a picnic blanket and enjoy afternoon of music at Wisbech Bandstand

An afternoon of music, singing, dancing and nostalgia will take place at Wisbech Bandstand this Sunday.

The Friends of the Wisbech Bandstand will be holding the event with a performance from popular local band Bar Six.

Their style is mainly 60s to present day including classic numbers such as Cozy Powell's 'Dance with the Devil' drum solo and Thin Lizzie's 'Whisky in the Jar' with guitar solo's by lead guitarist Rosco Read.

Misty Jones, a local singer who has performed across Fenland, will also be supporting them.

There will also be fun and games for the children with a penalty shoot-out competition.

Revellers are welcome to bring their own seats or rugs to sit on, maybe a picnic and sit back and enjoy the entertainment.

The event will take place this Sunday August 18 from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Singer Misty will also be appearing on Peterborough Radio PCR 103.2fm on Sat August 24 from 4 to 6pm performing songs from her new EP 'Flames'.