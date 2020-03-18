Wisbech and Fenland Museum shuts its doors due to coronavirus pandemic

The Wisbech and Fenland Museum has closed its doors, with volunteers told to stay away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public access to the museum was stopped yesterday (March 17) and will not open until May 5 at the soonest.

Curator Robert Bell said: “We have a duty of care to our volunteers, a number of whom are on the at risk list, so we want to make sure we’re not exposing any of them to catching Covid-19 while working here or on outreach projects.

“All volunteers have therefore been told they won’t be working here or on outreach until further notice. It’s regrettable for everyone but volunteers’ safety is paramount.”

Work will continue on the room dedicated to Victorian donor the Rev Chauncey Hare Townsend before the museum is planned to re-open.

Two of the museum’s other projects, Articles for Change related to the Thomas Clarkson abolitionists’ collection and Sharing Cultures, which aims to bring people together across the Fens, will continue amid the COVID-19 outbreak.