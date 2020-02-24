Murrow Pre-School is 'outstanding' again thanks to 'excellent teaching, determined manager and dedicated team'

Murrow Pre-School has achieved its second 'outstanding' rating thanks to "excellent teaching and a determined and passionate manager who leads an equally dedicated team".

The school, which received the same rating in 2015 and has 30 two to four-year-olds on its register, was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in terms of the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

"The manager demonstrates exceptional levels of enthusiasm, determination and passion for her role, and she leads an equally dedicated team," said inspector Jacqueline Baker.

"Together, they continue to provide the highest quality of care and learning experiences for all children."

The inspector's report adds that "all staff have a deep understanding of families accessing the pre-school" and that "they provide them with excellent guidance and support over and above what normally might be expected".

It continues to say that "staff have an outstanding knowledge of children's interests and learning needs; they provide a vibrant environment where children find endless opportunities to explore and investigate.

"The standard of interactions between staff and children is excellent and promotes the highest level of learning at every opportunity."

It adds that "staff ate highly skilled at accurately assessing children's levels of development and determining the very best way to enhance learning and skills through play.

"This is particularly evident in children's communication development, where in some cases children make very swift progress in a very short space of time."

Wendy Hopkin, headteacher of Murrow Pre-School, said: "We are delighted to have been graded outstanding again in our recent inspection - especially with all the changes in the new inspection framework.

"The report is a clear reflection of the high standard the pre-school operates at and the quality of care and teaching the children receive each day.

"I would like to thank all the staff for all their hard work and commitment to the pre-school. I am one very proud manager to have such a fantastic team.

"I'd also like to thank parents and the committee for their support in working together with us and also the children for making every day enjoyable and our jobs so worthwhile."