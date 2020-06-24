Advanced search

Donatas Umbrasas admits murdering ‘an always happy, friendly, mindful’ man in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 19:16 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:16 24 June 2020

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9.

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Supplied/Family

A man pleaded guilty to a murder in Wisbech when he appeared in court today (Wednesday).

Donatas Umbrasas, 27, of Albany Road, Wisbech, admitted the offence via video link at Cambridge Crown Court.

The body of Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28, was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech, at about 5.10am on May 9.

Tomas Lazdauskas, 23, of Milner Road, Wisbech, pleaded not guilty to the murder and a trial has been set to commence on October 19.

A post mortem examination carried out by Dr Ben Swift at Peterborough City Hospital on May 11 concluded that Mindaugas died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

A friend of murdered Wisbech man Mindaugas later launched a Gofundme page to help his family pay for a funeral.

It raised more than £1,200.

Giving only his initials RM said: “It’s sad to say our farewells to an always happy, friendly, mindful and a childish Mindaugas.

“He was just an ordinary person from a little village in Lithuania, with a big heart and a hard life.”

