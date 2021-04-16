News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Mum caught driving with revoked license on school run gets car seized

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:41 PM April 16, 2021   
King's Lynn police seize mums car on school run

She was stopped in Upwell this morning (April 16) driving her children to school with a revoked driving licence. - Credit: Twitter/@KingsLynnPolice 

A mum caught driving her children to school after having her driving licence revoked had her Audi car seized by police during the school run.  

Officers from King’s Lynn Police caught the female driver in Upwell this morning (April 16) before taking her car away on a trailer.  

A spokesperson for King’s Lynn Police said: “The female driver of this Audi was stopped in Upwell this morning. 

“She knows she has a revoked licence and continues to drive her children to school.  

“Thankfully we caught up with her. The car has been seized and a court date will follow.”  

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Police
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drinkers outside The Globe pub in Wisbech

Lockdown Easing | Gallery

Businesses reopen as lockdown restrictions ease

News Team

Logo Icon
RNLI lifeboat hoisted into mid-air in Wisbech

Video

Videographer captures lifeboat hoist at town boatyard

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Mayoral tributes in Fenland to HRH

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Council to report 'accumulations of tributes' to police

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Andy Maul of Wisbech

Cambridgeshire County Council

Cafe boss throws hat in the ring for county election

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus