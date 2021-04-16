Published: 12:41 PM April 16, 2021

She was stopped in Upwell this morning (April 16) driving her children to school with a revoked driving licence. - Credit: Twitter/@KingsLynnPolice

A mum caught driving her children to school after having her driving licence revoked had her Audi car seized by police during the school run.

Officers from King’s Lynn Police caught the female driver in Upwell this morning (April 16) before taking her car away on a trailer.

A spokesperson for King’s Lynn Police said: “The female driver of this Audi was stopped in Upwell this morning.

“She knows she has a revoked licence and continues to drive her children to school.

“Thankfully we caught up with her. The car has been seized and a court date will follow.”