Mummified cat discovered in the walls of historic Ely House

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:18 PM March 30, 2021    Updated: 4:19 PM March 30, 2021
Owner of Ely House in Wisbech Sidney Imafidon discovered the mummified cat when carrying out work on one of the historic home’s exterior walls. - Credit: Sidney Imafidon 

A mummified cat – thought to be used to scare off evil spirits – has been discovered in the walls of the historic Ely House in Wisbech.  

The home’s owner, Sidney Imafidon, made the bizarre discovery when carrying out some renovation work to one of the exterior walls.  

“I found some loose bricks on the original exterior back wall as I removed the old flaking water damaged lime plaster,” said Mr Imafidon. 

He added: “After a wondering what it was for a while, I decided to remove the bricks and that was how I found it.  

“There’s another section like that upstairs but I’ve decided not to disturb that and leave it as it is.”  

After sharing the pictures on social media, one follower revealed that the ancient practise was done to ward off harm to house and people who lived there. 

Mr Imafidon added: “I will be leaving it there, it’s part of the history of house. I do feel bad for disturbing it to be honest.”  

The six-bedroom home, which dates back to the early 17th century, went under the hammer in December 2019 with London-based auctioneers Barnard Marcus. 

The guide price it had been estimated to sell for was £130,000, but Mr Imafidon won the property for £147,000. 

It is said to be one of the oldest properties in the town, but was subject to squatters, fly-tipping and fires during 2019.  

The Grade II listed building in Lynn Road was sold at the request of the asset managers having been repossessed from its owners. 

